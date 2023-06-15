CLEARWATER BEACH—Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties' ReStores recently received a large donation of hotel furniture from Sheraton Sand Key Resort on Clearwater Beach.
The Sheraton is undergoing major room renovations. Habitat team members collected chairs, desks, lamps, end tables, entertainment centers, and bathroom vanities.
The hotel items will be available for purchase at Habitat ReStores in Clearwater and New Port Richey.
Both ReStores offer free donation pick-ups.
To schedule a donation pick up, call 727-209-2199 or visit: habitatpwp.org/restore/donate-items.