There was no doubt in Nelson "Nelly" Taylor's mind that he'd be picked in this year's Major League baseball draft in mid-July. After all, several teams, most notably the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox, had expressed real interest in the outfielder.
It took a little while longer than Taylor was hoping, but when the Boston Red Sox selected him in the 11th round it was officially the start of a professional baseball career for the graduate of Clearwater High School.
"The waiting (to get drafted) was nerve racking," admitted Taylor. "I had to stay patient. I knew it would happen. It wasn't a shocker (getting drafted). But it was still a moment that I couldn't believe was finally here."
A week after the draft Taylor was still on a natural high.
"Very exciting and very overwhelming with emotions all over," said Taylor, who played junior college ball at Polk State College the past two years. "It's still hard to grasp. It's what I've been working towards and the dream has come true. I know I still have a long way to go to get to the majors but my foot is in the door."
Seminole's Tom Kotchman, a longtime scout for the Red Sox who recommended that Boston take Taylor, has watched Taylor's progress on the field from his high school days to college. He clearly likes what Taylor brings to the table.
"I've seen him a lot over the past few years," said Kotchman, who will manage the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Taylor for the next several weeks in Fort Myers where the Red Sox's Florida Complex League team plays. "The first time I saw him was just before the pandemic and Clearwater was playing Seminole High. I didn't know much about him at the time. One at-bat he hits a line drive to left field, from the left side (of the plate), for a double. Very impressive. I could see he looked like an athlete, and he is an athlete. I have watched him run down balls like a free safety. If you watch him play centerfield that is what the big leagues look for. He's not a finished product by any means but he is oozing with potential. He's a special kid."
Taylor is coming off a pretty special season at Polk that cemented his draft stock. He batted .353 with 19 doubles, six home runs, six triples, scored 46 runs and drove in 48, and he had 31 stolen bases, best for any JUCO team in Florida. To top it off he earned a Rawlings Gold Glove for his flawless play in the outfield ("I am very reliant on that; If you are a good fielder that can keep you on the field longer into a game," said Taylor, who throws left handed).
"Nelson made really big strides in his game during his time at Polk," said Head Coach Al Corbeil. "He worked as hard as any kid I’ve ever coached. Nelson is a very competitive athlete that loves the challenge of competition and was the leader on our ballclub this season. He brought a very positive and jovial personality to the clubhouse every day and I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to coach him the past two seasons. He’s experienced a lot of challenges in his life growing up and I couldn’t be happier for the opportunity he has in front of him. Hope to see him hitting balls off the green monster in the near future!"
Taylor had the opportunity to go to a larger college after hitting .347 in his senior year in high school but opted for Polk. It was a decision he never regretted.
"I knew there was work to be done for me to continue to learn the game," said Taylor. "I needed that development. With a Division 1 or 2 I probably wouldn't have had the room for opportunity right away and might have been sitting on the bench for two years. You need playing time and live reps to get better. Polk gave me a chance to become who I am today. Coach Corbeil really helped in every aspect to help get me there."
Taylor is confident of his abilities but doesn't take anything for granted.
"I've made all the mistakes," he said. "I have the ability though to bounce back from failure. It's baseball, a game of failures. You can't get a hit every time up. It's how you deal with failures that determines how good you can be. I've always been very good at dealing with adversity and failure on the field and off of it."
‘I beat cancer’
When it comes to adversity off the field Taylor has faced more than his fair share. That first piece of adversity happened when he was just 5 years old. He was playing football with cousins when he got tackled at the end of one play.
"I got the wind knocked out of me," he remembers very clearly to this day. "I struggled to get up for five minutes. I told my mom that my stomach hurt. She said if it still hurts in the morning let me know. And it did and she took me to the hospital. They did some screenings and tests, and it was determined that I had kidney cancer."
Taylor was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a type of pediatric kidney cancer that affects about 500 to 600 children each year. The result was that Taylor's left kidney was removed leaving him with just one on the right side.
But, he pointed out, "I beat cancer!"
While he also played basketball into high school and ran track over the years, contact sports was a no-no.
Still, more adversity. As a junior playing basketball he injured his shoulder and needed surgery. "That took a toll on me," Taylor said. "Gave me a mental block."
Meanwhile, over the years, there were family issues and tragedies. In his junior year in high school a cousin was shot and killed. Another cousin died from an overdose. Most recently during his freshman year in college his mother Kalisha and a great-uncle both were diagnosed with colon cancer. Thankfully, he now says, they are both doing good and have healthy lives.
Taylor credits Mark Persails with helping him get through some of the rough times. Persails, who runs Florida Baseball Heaven, spotted Taylor at a baseball camp when Nelson was just 9 years old. Eventually Taylor played on the organization's 12 and Under team.
"He took me under his wing, like a son," said Taylor. "He was one of the first people I called with the news that I got drafted."
Taylor may have had help —and guidance — from several people, but in many ways, the credit for his success ultimately goes to him as he faced personal tragedies and long odds that others would not be able to overcome.