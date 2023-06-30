POMFRET, Conn. — Olivia Gratton of Clearwater was named to the spring 2023 Head of School Scholar Honors list at Pomfret School.
To achieve this level of distinction, Gratton earned a grade point average of at least 4.00 and received no grade lower than an A-.
Meanwhile, Nokolas Gratton was named to the High Honors list at Pomfret. To achieve this level of distinction, Nikolas earned a grade point average of at least 3.670 and received no grade lower than a B+.
Founded in 1894, Pomfret School is an independent coeducational college preparatory boarding and day school for 350 students in grades 9 through 12 and postgraduates.