For the past two months, city leaders have discussed and debated the question of whether a body camera program for the police department is needed and worth the high cost. That question was answered Aug. 6 when the City Council unanimously agreed to pay roughly $2.56 million over five years to implement the program. Just over $2.2 million of that will go to Axon Enterprise Inc. for the purchase of equipment, including 200 cameras, digital evidence storage and management, licensing and training.