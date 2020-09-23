CLEARWATER — In a discussion about the future of three city-owned sites critical to the success of the $64 million Imagine Clearwater redevelopment project, city leaders all but shut the door on a museum proposal backed by a prominent Scientologist, but also opened the door to a potential land swap with the church for a property it has coveted for years.
All of that and more was covered during nearly two hours of discussion Sept. 15, when City Council members talked about their hopes for the three waterfront properties downtown, how they would propose them to developers, and the Church of Scientology’s direct and indirect impact.
Earlier this year, the city invited developers to submit expressions of interest and qualifications for the sites, which are all along Osceola Avenue in the heart of downtown and along the bluff that the Imagine Clearwater project aims to rejuvenate. However, that effort yielded little interest and few applicants, so city officials are hoping to spark interest by moving ahead to the request for proposal process.
That process will begin before the end of the year, Assistant City Manager Michael Delk said, and will ask developers for specific proposals and detailed financial plans.
Voters would have to approve the sale or lease of two of the sites, which were the homes of the Harborview Center and City Hall. Council members discussed the option of having the vote before the RFP process, essentially giving the city a blanket authority to develop the sites, but decided a referendum was more likely to pass if the residents had more information about what they were voting on.
“I don’t think the citizens are just going to give us carte blanche to cut a deal with a developer,” Mayor Frank Hibbard said, pointing out that previous referendums that have passed had fleshed-out plans.
Delk said he hopes moving ahead with the process will help expedite that vote next year.
Here’s a look at the three properties and what the future might hold for them.
Former City Hall Site
(Pierce Street and South Osceola Avenue)
Delk said an option for the former City Hall site is a mixed-use development with residential on top of retail.
Council members agreed that the 3-acre spot could be well-served as a hotel or condominium complex. They also preferred to lease it, but were open to selling it.
Delk, however, said there was another option on the table that would be an “extraordinary opportunity for us.”
He said the woman behind the Imagine Museum in St. Petersburg, Trish Duggan, wants to pay for the construction of a museum at the site to house some of her glass art collection.
Delk said the site would be renovated to house the museum and other private partners would be invited to develop the remaining space.
Vice Mayor David Allbritton said he loves the Imagine Museum, but that Duggan’s connections to Scientology presented an obstacle to getting voters to approve the deal.
“It (the Imagine Museum) is owned by the largest contributor to Scientology and I can tell you that when people know that, they will not vote for this,” he said.
Council members Kathleen Beckman and Mark Bunker agreed, with Beckman adding that she didn’t think a glass exhibit was the right fit for what she hopes will become a family destination downtown.
“It is going to be kind of difficult to know that City Hall, which once stood for Gabe Cazares and everybody taking a stand and holding hearings about them, is now going to be owned by a Scientologist, and Scientology will be touting it as a success for them,” Bunker said, referring to the former mayor of Clearwater who was remembered for his battles with the church.
Delk said he understands the concerns, but implored the council to not shut the door on what could be a big opportunity.
“We’ve talked a lot about trying to build better working relationships with Scientology,” he said. “We’ve talked about they’re not going anywhere. This is an individual who wants to invest in our community. Now she has bought a block of land in St. Petersburg and on her dime created a rather extraordinary museum, which comprises less than a third of her art collection. I can’t think of too many cities that would turn down out of hand a world-class art museum anchor in their downtown.”
He added that she is not asking for any money and the city needs to begin to distinguish between working with parishioners and the church.
“This is not an agreement with Scientology the organization,” he said. “This would be a partnership with an individual who wants to invest in our community.”
Delk’s impassioned plea didn’t seem to convince council members that voters would buy into it.
“We are not on the same playing field as other cities who would not turn that down, because we are surrounded by a dominance of the church in our downtown already,” Beckman said.
Former CMA site
(Pierce Street and South Osceola Avenue)
The Pierce Street property is an empty 1.3-acre lot across the street from the former City Hall site.
Of the three properties, Delk said this is the one with the least economic development potential.
Council members agreed again that a mixed-use project or hotel or condos would be suitable for the spot. They also discussed the possibility of combining the adjoining parcels and marketing them one development package.
There’s another option, though, that Council member Hoyt Hamilton said the city should consider.
“I know somebody that thinks it’s worth $15 million or willing to pay $15 million for it,” he said, referring to the Church of Scientology. “Could we swap that for $15 million worth of property in other areas of downtown, and accumulate that much more property for further development? I’m not saying let’s do it. I’m just looking at maximizing the people’s money.”
In 2017, the city bought the property for $4.25 million from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, effectively blocking the church’s bid to buy and develop the parcel into a swimming pool and playground area for guests of its adjacent hotel, The Oak Cove.
In the meantime, the church and its parishioners have accumulated numerous properties in the downtown area.
Hamilton wondered how much church leader David Miscavige would be willing to give up in order to get the Pierce Street property.
“What’s his pain threshold? That’s a question I’d be willing to ask,” he said.
Hibbard said it was bad practice to hold negotiations in a public forum, but added they should explore every option.
“I can tell you there’s properties in downtown that are currently owned by Scientology that I would like to own,” he said. ... Are there opportunities for a swap? I think there are. And I think we would be foolish to close our minds to those opportunities.”
Former Harborview Center site
(Cleveland Street and North Osceola Avenue)
The 1.5-acre property that was once the home of the Harborview Center is the highest priority for the city. The vacant site is adjacent to the Main Library and is planned to be the main entry point from downtown to the new waterfront park.
Council members wasted no time taking the sale of the property off the table.
“I am very much attached to the Harborview site,” Hibbard said. “I would not be interested in selling that.”
Once again, council members said a development combining residential apartments over commercial space would be an ideal scenario.
“I would like a one- to two-story restaurant complex with a lot of al fresco dining,” Hibbard said.
A new Coachman Park amphitheater and the Capitol Theatre across the street are expected to draw plenty of concerts, so council members also suggested a boutique hotel would be beneficial.
They emphasized, though, that developers know the market best and were open to hearing their ideas.
“The ultimate prize is activating our waterfront park,” Delk said. “That is in our best interest, and if we do that responsibly with the support of our community, that is a home run.”