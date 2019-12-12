CLEARWATER — You’ve probably seen this sight in downtown St Petersburg: A dozen or more people drinking beer as they pedal a bicycle-powered bar down Central Avenue. There is a sober driver steering the bar on wheels, but the booze-powered legs of the paying passengers make the thing go.
Visit St. Petersburg/Clearwater’s tourist info site says the pedal pubs are “perfect for exploring St. Pete’s booming craft beer scene” and other tourist spots.
Will such megacycles, aka pedal pubs, play in Clearwater?
The city apparently will give them a try on the beach, but only north of the roundabout on Clearwater Beach, and south of the traffic circle, but absolutely not on the traffic circle. The City Council will outline exactly where they can operate at its Dec. 16 work session.
Until then, the council agrees with staff suggestions for the megacycles, including not allowing alcohol to be consumed aboard the pedal vehicles.
The working group consists of Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter, Planning and Development Director Gina Clayton, Assistant City Attorney Matt Smith, Jim Halios, assistant to City Manager Bill Horne, and city traffic engineers Roger Johnson and Bennet Elbo.
Here are the recommendations the staff offered for the possible adoption of megacycles/pedal pubs in Clearwater.
• Alcohol cannot be served, transported or consumed on the megacycle.
• Megacycles will add to congestion on the beach, especially in the traffic circle. Therefore, don’t allow pedal pubs on the beach.
• The pedal vehicles can be on certain streets in the downtown, with designated routes.
• They can be limited to streets (no use on sidewalks) with speed limits of 35 mph or less.
• The megacycles must have seat backs and seat belts, which riders will be required to wear.
• Only one vendor allowed with minimal vehicles.
A six-month pilot program will let the city evaluate demand for the vehicles and their impact on the community.
If the City Council agrees to allow the vehicles and rules and regulations to manage them, they will have to amend ordinance Chapter 25, titled “Public Transportation Carriers, Article 1, public conveyances.” Clearwater Mayor George Cretekos wasn’t satisfied with just keeping pedal pubs from the roundabout at the foot of Clearwater Memorial Causeway. Noting that traffic backs up to Sand Key Bridge on Friday and Saturday nights, Cretekos backed the staff recommendation that they be kept off the beach entirely.
But City Councilman Robert Cundiff recommended testing a pilot program using one vehicle for north of the roundabout and one for the south side of the circle. “I think it’s worth trying in a pilot program,” he said. “If we find out it’s not going to work, we can eliminate it.”
Clayton Irwin, former owner of the Lucky Anchor Irish Bar on Cleveland Street, hopes to operate pedal pubs on Clearwater Beach. He told the council the vehicles, which cost $65,000 each, and their operators are safe.
“These are very safe vehicles, our insurance is top of the line,” Irwin told the council. “They operate in major tourist cities all over the country. Our pilots (drivers) are trained.”
Irwin said he has already made arrangements with businesses to let him stop his vehicles at their beach locations.
“We’re going to have designated parking spots; Salty’s Bar & Grille is going to have a designated spot for us, Shephard’s Beach Resort is going to have a spot for us, and Holiday Inn is going to have a spot for us. We’re not going to be blocking parking.”
Ballot questions face voters
The City Council is close to approving several new referendum questions to appear on the March 17, 2020, ballot. Voter approval would change how the city may donate land for workforce housing, limit the hiring of former elected officials, and other city ordinances.
The council approved the amendments — which were suggested by the city’s Charter Review Committee in November — on first reading on Dec. 5. If the council approves them on the second reading, they will appear on the same ballot as the Florida presidential primary and city council races.
First, the Charter Review Committee — which gathers once every five years to consider changes to the city’s charter — suggests changing that to every eight years.
A second change to the city charter would ban present and former council members from holding any “compensated appointive” (i.e.; paying) city office or job until two years after their term ends.
A third ballot measure would let the city donate (or sell below market rate) up to five acres of property. The land must be for workforce housing and a public hearing must be held. The change would also allow the donation or sale of uneconomic remainders of adjacent property after a public hearing.
Another change would provide a new timetable for the city manager’s “state of the city” annual report on Clearwater’s financial and administrative activities. Horne has been giving his report before Sept. 30, while the fiscal year was still in effect. Members of the charter review committee felt it was better for the city manager to give the speech at the council’s first meeting in November, after the fiscal year in the report ends.
Finally, voters will be asked to remove the Clearwater Marine Aquarium lease from the charter. The city bought the property from the aquarium in 2017 for $4.5 million. That was in the face of a $15 million offer from the Church of Scientology, which really wanted that land. Now, the city wants to include the 1.4-acre prime real estate in its Imagine Clearwater redesign of the downtown waterfront.
The question on the ballot will read something like this: “Shall the City Charter be amended by repealing Section 2.01(d)(8) relating to leasing certain city property to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, which provision has expired?”