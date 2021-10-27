CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater celebrated the installation of Underground Refuse
Systems in three locations along Clearwater Beach, a $1.2 million undertaking, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 25 in the city’s parking lot No. 36 by Frenchy's Rockaway and the Palm Pavilion on north Clearwater Beach.
The unique trash and recycling vaults help keep Clearwater bright and beautiful by storing trash and recycling underground and away from beach visitors, the wind, and rain, which can cause materials to spill over to the ground, blow around the beach and become unsightly litter. In addition to the units at the Frenchy's/Palm Pavilion location, the Solid Waste Department is planning to install three additional Underground Refuse Systems at BayCare Ballpark, in the vicinity of Opal Sands, Poinsettia Avenue and Fire Station No. 46, upon the station being rebuilt.
"In addition to being better for the environment and improved aesthetics on our beautiful beach, the Underground Refuse System will increase our collection efficiency by increasing volume and decreasing collection frequency," said Earl Gloster, director of Clearwater Solid Waste & Recycling.
"Having our underground waste units on Clearwater Beach is an exciting next step for our technology in the United States," said Jay Wheeler, CEO/president of Underground Refuse Systems. "The city of Clearwater sets an example as a solid waste innovator that other cities would be wise to emulate."
For information about how to properly recycle in Clearwater, visit MyClearwater.com/Recycling.
Knights of Columbus to host annual car show
CLEARWATER — The Knights of Columbus will host its fourth annual car show Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1955 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater.
Online registration in advance is $15 through www.eventbrite.com. Day of show registration cost is $20. Registration will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Any make or model of car or truck is welcome. Spectator admission is free.
Awards will be given for Top 25, Five Best of Show, and Father’s Choice. All registered exhibitors will receive a ticket for free lunch.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Kimberly Home. For information, visit kofc3580.org.
CMA among recipients of Duke Energy Foundation grants
CLEARWATER — The Duke Energy Foundation recently awarded $425,000 in Florida to fund environmental programs, provide equity of access to science education and help create biodiversity across the state.
"Duke Energy Florida understands the importance of environmental stewardship within our communities," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We're proud to support programs that protect and rehabilitate Florida wildlife, as well as conserve and restore native habitats. Education is critical to preserving Florida's waterways and natural resources for future generations to enjoy."
Duke Energy Florida is providing grants to 15 organizations that make impactful contributions to the communities it serves. Included among the list of the 2021 Duke Energy Foundation nature grant recipients in the Tampa Bay area are the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and USF St. Petersburg.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium will use its $100,000 grant to increase capacity to rescue and rehabilitate manatees in Florida. A 40-foot pool will be refurbished to provide critical care for manatees at the rehabilitation center and provide resources for staff to commit additional field time to the extra manatee rescues anticipated next season.
Established in 1991, the Oceanography Camp for Girls encourages the pursuit of technical careers in science and engineering. With Duke Energy's $25,000, OCG will continue its multidisciplinary, hands-on and practical experience in both laboratory and field environments. Participants board an oceangoing research vessel to collect real-time data at sea, conduct field trips and outdoor ecology classes, and engage in practical laboratory research. Students practice problem-solving and solution-finding using field-based and lab-based research. OCG offers an outstanding opportunity to educate young women about the ocean environment and inspire them to assume leadership roles in scientific and engineering fields.
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.
PODS announces additions to executive leadership team
CLEARWATER — PODS Enterprises LLC, headquartered in Clearwater, recently announced the appointment of Susan Jacobs to the role of chief marketing officer, Opal Perry as chief strategy and digital business development officer, Salvador "Sal" Salazar as senior vice president of sales and service, and Rich Schwartz as senior vice president of corporate operations.
Accomplished and seasoned leaders in their respective fields, Jacobs will spearhead all aspects of PODS' marketing organization, Perry will drive numerous digital transformation and strategic growth initiatives, Salazar will lead best-in-class practices overseeing sales and service at the company's customer care centers, and Schwartz will lead the corporate operations team in designing strategies to drive performance, safety, collaboration, and operational excellence.
"I am thrilled to welcome Susan, Opal, Sal, and Rich to the PODS family," said Kathy Marinello, president and CEO of PODS. "Susan is a highly adept and proven marketing leader, with an inspiring history of putting innovative and impactful ideas into practice. Opal will bring exceptional knowledge, business savvy, and bold, forward-looking perspectives to our team. Sal's breadth of experience developing and implementing best-in-class operational and customer service strategies will make him an integral member of the organization. Rich is a proven business operations expert, and his leadership, perspectives, and expertise will be deeply valuable to the company moving forward. PODS is fortunate to have these leaders on the team as we strive to exceed our customers' expectations."
To learn more about PODS' moving and storage solutions, visit PODS.com.