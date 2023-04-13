The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has announced that its newest resident will be a young rough-toothed dolphin rescued off Longboat Key earlier this year.
The female dolphin, which is about 6.5 feet long right now and weighs 154 pounds, was found stranded in February and brought to the aquarium’s rehab facility at Fred Howard Park in Tarpon Springs.
“There were reports of beachgoers attempting to push the dolphin back to the water before trained professionals arrived on the scene,” an aquarium news release said. “When the dolphin arrived at Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s Fred Howard Park facility, she had a mild infection that was treated by CMA veterinarians.”
Typically the staff will try to heal the animal enough to be released back out into the wild, and this dolphin made good progress.
“It’s truly remarkable to witness her resilience as she regains her strength and health,” the organization’s statement said.
But then came a hearing check, which can be critical for survival.
The rough-toothed dolphin underwent a hearing test March 9 to determine her ability to survive in the wild. Experts from the National Marine Mammal Foundation and the National Marine Fisheries Service found that the dolphin has severe hearing loss, meaning that she cannot echolocate. Echolocation is essential for finding food and avoiding predators.
Rough-toothed dolphins are usually found in tight-knit groups of 10 to 20 animals and have even been reported in groups of up to 100 individuals. They also often associate with other species, such as short-finned pilot whales, bottlenose dolphins, pantropical spotted dolphins and spinner dolphins.
Companionship is crucial for their overall development and well-being, especially for young dolphins.
“Given that socialization plays a crucial role in promoting optimal social development and reducing stress, she would be an ideal partner for our other rough-toothed dolphin, Rudy,” said Kelly Martin, director of animal care. “Suitable companions provide the necessary socialization and stimulation for optimal physical and mental health.”
If the public sees a marine mammal in distress, the aquarium advises, it’s important to remember not to intervene, and call trained responders at 877-WHALE-HELP. Remain at a safe distance, and if conditions allow, take photos to share with biologists once they arrive on scene.