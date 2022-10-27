CLEARWATER — There’s a new sound coming to Moccasin Lake Nature Park, and it’s a far cry from the chirping of birds and the croaking of frogs heard on a normal day.
Opera for Earth is a nonprofit organization that uses performing arts to raise awareness on the value of preserving and caring for natural resources.
The group will be doing outdoor performances at the park this fall, starting with “Macbeth” on Oct. 30.
Jodi Karem, the founder and president of Opera for Earth, started the organization in New York City during the pandemic as a way to bring the arts out into nature.
“It was born of the idea that we need to take care of the things around us,” she said. “Music and visual arts are inspired by nature and when the arts thrive, we thrive.”
When Karem moved to Largo recently, she was looking for a place to educate audiences about opera and other types of musical performance when she discovered Moccasin Lake Nature Park while out power walking one day.
She approached said Lloyd Simmons, recreation coordinator for the city of Clearwater, who is stationed at the park with the idea of performing on its stage, and he was all for the idea.
“Historically, we have always had music at the park,” he said. “But when the park closed for renovations (in 2018), all of that came to a halt. It’s exciting to have music come back.”
Karem feels that there are enough places where people can enjoy free live performances in an outdoor setting.
“We have all these beautiful spaces to perform, but here it seems like the only way to hear live music is to go to a bar or buy a ticket,” she said.
In addition to the show being a musical performance, it is also an educational opportunity, according to Karem.
“Macbeth” will be a 90-minute opera performed in Italian, but it will be explained in English during the show. The Scottish Arts Foundation of Dunedin will be on hand at the beginning before the performance to explain the story and there will be a question-and-answer session at the conclusion.
“This is a perfect opportunity for members of the community to come and learn about something that is a mystery to most people in Pinellas County,” Karem said.
Other scheduled performances by Opera for Earth include “Two Divas and a Tenor” on Nov. 12, and “A Holiday Community Concert” on Dec. 10 featuring local performance groups.
The “Macbeth” performance will start at 4:30 p.m. at Moccasin Lake Nature Park, 2750 Park Trail Lane in Clearwater. Audience members are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets and a food will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 727-562-4315 ext. 1, or visit www.myclearwater.com.