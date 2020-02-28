CLEARWATER — Firefighter paramedics (fire medics for short) arrive on firetrucks. When they jump off at a scene, they not only fight fires, they extract victims from burning structures and other dangerous situations. Then they administer emergency medical care until an ambulance arrives.
The position was created to deliver life-saving treatment to a scene faster in a package that can be trained in any number of disciplines, including chemical spill response, confined space training, using lanyards and climbing ropes to rescuing people from heights — the possibilities are endless.
When not on scene, they go to schools and teach kids fire safety and other prevention.
Then there are those who go even further in their service to the community, such as Clearwater Fire Medic Jerome Mourelatos, the Clearwater Rotary’s 2020 Public Safety and Service Award winner. He received his award at the Feb. 12 Rotary luncheon at the Belleair Country Club.
Mourelatos met an 8-year-old and his family at a National Night Out at Clearwater Mall four years ago. The wheelchair-bound youngster suffered from Alexander’s Disease, which is incurable. Symptoms include seizures, stiffness in the arms and/or legs, and delayed physical development. Common problems in juvenile and adult forms of Alexander disease include speech abnormalities, swallowing difficulties, and poor coordination.
Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers, who took the podium at the Rotary awards ceremony, described how Mourelatos found a way to improve the life of the boy, who lived in a trailer park with his grandmother.
Over the next four years, Ehlers said, Mourelatos and his fellow medics assigned to Fire Station 49 just behind the mall responded to the boy’s home whenever he had medical difficulties. It was usually a case of seizures linked to the disease. At one point, the calls stopped coming, and Mourelatos worried that the boy had died, Ehlers said.
The calls resumed again, and this time Mourelatos asked the family what could be done to help improve the life of the youngster, now 12. The answer was easy: There was no wheelchair ramp at the grandmother’s home.
“There was no way to easily get the boy in and out of the house,” Ehlers told the Rotarians. “The grandmother had to place the boy in the chair and had most of his therapy appointments come to him instead of him going to them.”
In the cases when the boy had to go to a medical appointment, she then had to find able-bodied neighbors to carry the boy in his chair through the door and to the car.
“The boy has totally relied on his wheelchair to get around,” Ehlers said. “He doesn’t get outside to feel the sun on his body or the breeze on his face. He can’t watch the birds and squirrels or breathe the fresh air.”
Mourelatos came up with a way to help: He decided to build the boy a ramp from the trailer to the outside. He spoke with friends at the American Red Cross about donating material and found an architect to design a ramp that complied with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
Mourelatos and fellow firefighters plan to build the ramp in the next weeks, Ehlers said.
The fire medic’s efforts won him the Clearwater Rotary’s highest public safety and service award
“The compassion, sympathy, and empathy Jerome showed this patient they responded to was outstanding, unapproached by anyone out there,” Ehlers said. “It will help a boy lead a little more normal life.”