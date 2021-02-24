Following an offseason of uncertainty coming on the heels of a coronavirus-shortened 2020 spring training season, Major League Baseball announced the 2021 Grapefruit League season will begin Sunday, Feb. 28, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies set to kick off the home portion of their schedules on Monday, March 1, in Dunedin and Clearwater, respectively.
And while everyone involved with the game is happy spring baseball is back, several new guidelines and restrictions have been enacted that could significantly alter the fan experience this year.
The most obvious change is the reduced capacity at TD Ballpark in Dunedin and Spectrum Field in Clearwater. Both venues will allow 2,200 tickets, or 15% of their 8,500-seat capacity, to be sold, with the Phillies allowing sales of berm and standing room tickets, also. Tickets will be sold in pods of two and four in Dunedin and two, three and four in Clearwater, with fans spaced six feet apart in the stands, and everyone aged two and older are required to wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth at all times except while eating or drinking.
According to the city of Dunedin, mobile ticketing will be required for entry to TD Ballpark to limit touchpoints, and there will be coronavirus symptom screenings conducted prior to entering the stadium. “Concession stands will feature social distance markers and prepackaged food and utensils,” the post stated, adding hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the stadium.
The Phillies, meanwhile, are “encouraging” online ticket sales and will not allow any bags in the ballpark, aside from medical and diaper bags that accompany infants. No purses will be allowed.
While the Phillies and Blue Jays will each play 28-game schedules, including 14 home dates, Major League Baseball announced they would be playing only teams from the Tampa Bay area to reduce travel. That means a steady dose of New York, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Baltimore playing in Pinellas County this spring and no appearances by Boston, Atlanta, Houston or Minnesota, an important note for the many fans of those teams that flock to the area every March. Also, games could be shortened to five or seven innings through March 13, and there will be no split squad contests this year.
Another big change came when Toronto officials announced last week that the team would play at least the first few weeks of the regular season in Dunedin due to travel restrictions into and out of Canada.
“We are going to be playing at least our April games, the two homestands for the Toronto Blue Jays, in Dunedin,” Shelby Nelson, Toronto’s director of Florida operations, said via video during the Feb. 18 Dunedin City Commission meeting. “So, Dunedin is now a major league home to a club. We’re excited about it. We’re excited for that opportunity.”
Nelson said the team’s plan is to “have fans in the stands ... the same style as spring training at this point,” and he noted tickets must be purchased online because “our box office will be closed. It’ll just be there for inquiries.” He said it’s been a challenging year, but they are excited to welcome fans back to the stadium, a point to which Commissioner Moe Freaney, the city’s liaison to the team, agreed.
“You’d obviously rather be at home, in your own Toronto stadium,” Freaney said. “But somehow in the middle of darkness a little light comes, and it’s exciting for us…. It’s not home, but it’s your second home and that makes it special.”
In Clearwater, the vibe is going to be considerably more subdued at Spectrum Field, a ballpark known for rollicking good times, including the typically raucous annual St. Patrick’s Day game.
But according to Philly transplant Bob Maguire, he’s just happy he’ll be able to watch Major League Baseball under the bright Florida sun again.
“It’s going to be different, but everything is different now,” the Clearwater resident said after scoring a few remaining tickets at the box office on Monday, Feb. 22. “I’m glad to get to any games. I’m just happy to hear the crack of the bat and the pop of the mitt and watch baseball sitting in this beautiful weather.”