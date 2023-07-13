SAFETY HARBOR — As the world continues to grapple with the ramifications of the pandemic, virtually every community in America has been afflicted by some form of racial, political, and/or economic strife.
In Pinellas County, many municipalities were divided along the aforementioned lines, with neighbors arguing with neighbors in public and private spaces, creating a spirit of disharmony that lingers today.
Safety Harbor’s latest public art installation — a metal sphere comprised of hundreds of hand-traced handprints joined together to form a colorful, connected globe — was designed to turn the page on the ugliness of the COVID era and reunite communities, according to the artist, Deborah Marucci.
“The message is especially with the world so divided, no matter what side of the issue you’re on or what part of the globe you’re from, this signifies all humanity,” the Venice-based Marucci said by phone July 10. She spoke a few weeks after “CommUNITY” was installed at the Safety Harbor Waterfront Park near the marina pier. “We are all one species rotating on this globe, and this piece reflects that.”
Marucci explained she made the sculpture, which features more than 200 hand-traced, laser cut, powder coated and painted handprints, to serve as a multicultural symbol of unity and diversity at the request of longtime Safety Harbor resident Jim Barge. They met through the Southeastern Guide Dogs program roughly a decade ago. It was during a trip to her home a couple of years ago, where Barge saw a smaller version of the concept she titled “ONE” in her yard, that he got the idea to bring the symbol of unity to Safety Harbor.
“It doesn’t matter what your political persuasion is, you need to care about your neighbor,” Barge said. “Especially in a time when there is so much divisiveness at the national and local level, I wanted something to say that no matter which side of the aisle you’re on, your neighbor should be the first person extending a helping hand. So, this is about trying to unify the community.”
Barge, who has been an active and often outspoken member of the community in the past, credited Marucci for her work, stating the longtime artist “crushed it” and did a fantastic job refining the original. Marucci was just as quick to praise Barge for his philanthropic effort, which cost roughly $35,000 and was covered by Barge and McKnight and a pair of partners at Barge’s cybersecurity firm, SP6.
“He is a great, great guy who is so generous and does so much for the community,” she said. Barge “paid for everything and it has helped us immensely, too. My husband and I are too old to be artists, but this rejuvenated us in a way. Jim’s heart is bigger than anything and this sculpture says a lot about him.”
For his part Barge deflected credit to Marucci, city officials including City Manager Matt Spoor, Mayor Joe Ayoub and Commissioner Andy Steingold, and others for helping to bring “CommUNITY” to the Harbor.
“I met with Matt and Joe, and they were really behind the idea, and then I ran into Andy, and we had a nice lunch and discussion, and he was 100 percent behind it,” Barge said of Steingold. The longtime local lawmaker and former Safety Harbor mayor has had several public run-ins with the outspoken resident.
“They easily could’ve gone in a different direction, but I give them credit for seeing the vision behind this.”
In a June 21 Facebook post, Ayoub said the piece “is meant to remind us that even though at times there are divisions in society, we are all neighbors and connected. Its sphere shape resembling the globe is a visual display that we are all inhabitants of this planet and are more alike than not.”
Indeed, Barge cited the fact that everyone was able to get on the same page about the work, and the message behind it, as reasons why he believes CommUNITY will be such a success for Safety Harbor.
“Art is subjective — one person likes something, and another likes it less,” Barge said. “But love it or not, I think we can all agree with the symbolism. That’s it’s not about the individual. We’re all in this together.”