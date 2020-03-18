CLEARWATER — The Clearwater City Council approved a 30-day state of emergency that listed mandatory cancellations of city programs as well as limitations on bars and restaurants in the city.
The emergency declaration also closed Clearwater Beach and other public beaches within city limits starting at 6 a.m. Monday, March 23.
The resolution at first did not include the closing of Clearwater beaches, but Mayor George N. Cretekos talked council members into amending the emergency order and closing the beaches for two weeks.
The emergency measure “does not include provision to beach closure,” Jevon Graham, the city’s emergency management chief, told the council at the start of Wednesday’s emergency council meeting. Graham said that that there “was no support to close beaches” during a Wednesday afternoon conference call with Pinellas County Emergency Management officials and officials from other beach towns.
Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter told the council that beach density — the number of people on the beach — was not enough to worry about right now. “It was very easy to patrol the beach and (for officers to) interact with the groups of people they interacted with” to maintain safe distances between beachgoers, Slaughter said.
Emergency measures also include:
• Restaurants may not serve alcohol after 10 p.m. weeknights and weekends. Other stores are not affected by the order, Graham said, exempting banks, hotels, hospitals, pharmacies, hardware stores, gas stations, and other stores.
• Closing of all city libraries, Parks and Recreation Department programs, and other organized events.
• Canceling of Community Redevelopment Agency, city boards, including all advisory and statutory boards, city committees and city working groups.
• The canceling of all special events with city sponsorship, organized and otherwise where 10 or more people gather are prohibited.
• No person or business entity offering goods or services for sale within the city of Clearwater shall charge more than the normal average retail price as defined by the city's code of ordinances, during the period of the declared emergency.
• Waiving of the city's procurement code. Emergency procurement is hereby authorized to be signed by the emergency management director and/or City Manager Bill Horne.
• Prosecuting any person violating the provisions of this emergency measures resolution after first being warned by a law enforcement officer and later found guilty of a misdemeanor of the second degree.
• The order shall remain in effect for 30 days thereafter or as otherwise amended and ordered, or until competent authority declares the state of emergency and measures terminated.
• The City Council will hold its regularly scheduled meetings, including its Thursday, March 19, regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Some council members were against closing the beach.
“There is a significantly smaller number of people on the beach” than usual, Council member Hoyt Hamilton argued. “Beach hotel reservations are dropping like flies. People know what they have to do. We can’t force people to do what they have to do.”
Cretekos urged city council members to close the beaches.
“No public access to the sand,” Cretekos said. “As the No. 1 beach in the nation, (we want to send the message) we value public health and our responsibility is to do what we can … to protect public health as best we can.”
Brian Sykes, a Clearwater vacation rental agent, said the virus has already led to many cancellations at his clients’ properties. He urged the mayor not to close the beaches.
“Leading is not jumping to a solution that is beyond the pale,” he said.
The emergency rules are designed to mirror Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order closing bars, pubs and nightclubs for 30 days, recommending that public beachgoers follow CDC guidelines limiting group sizes and social distancing, and ordering that restaurants limit occupancy to 50% of current building capacities and begin employee screening.
As of Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 314 coronavirus cases in Florida (including non-residents), including 13 in Hillsborough County, eight in Manatee County, three in Pasco County, and 10 in Pinellas County, some of which are believed to be Clearwater residents, have tested presumptively positive for COVID-19.
Clearwater City Attorney Pam Akin said the council can meet every two weeks or allow Graham or the city manager to lift the emergency order before the 30-day period.
The emergency order passed 4-1 with Council member David Allbritton voting no.
The order does not affect the swearing in of new council members in April.