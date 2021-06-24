CLEARWATER — During certain times of year, finding just one parking spot in Clearwater Beach can be a challenge.
But, for $12 million, someone can now buy 450 of them in a popular business district just off Mandalay Avenue.
In 2014, when the city approved construction of the seven-level North Beach parking garage, officials said a study predicted the city’s 450 spaces in that facility would be profitable.
That hasn’t been the case, so on June 17, the City Council voted to declare its portion of the garage surplus and invited bidders to make an offering, beginning at $12 million.
The garage was constructed in a public-private partnership with Paradise Group LLC of Safety Harbor, which built the garage on the roughly 1-acre lot at 490 Poinsettia St. adjacent to Pelican Walk Plaza. In 2016, the city agreed to buy 450 of the garage’s roughly 700 spaces for about $11.3 million, or about $25,000 a space.
Those spaces, however, are on levels 3-7 and have not generated the profits the city was hoping for.
“Of course, the majority of people when they park, they park on the first two floors, so they (Paradise) are getting constant revenue,” parking manager Jeremy Alleshouse told council members during a June 14 work session. “We’re getting sporadic revenue.”
The pandemic exacerbated that problem, as revenue was not covering expenses and it was running at a deficit last year.
City staff recommended the minimum required bid be $11.58 million — the city’s total investment in the property.
The city also received two appraisals on its portion of the garage — one which valued it at $11.16 million and the other at $13.24 million.
Therefore, Vice Mayor Hoyt Hamilton said he would be more comfortable if the minimum bid was somewhere in between.
“I think we ought to be able to get $12 million for it with no problem,” he said.
Mayor Frank Hibbard said he didn’t think the deal made with Paradise was in the best interest of the city and supported either selling the spaces or buying the entire structure, which includes about 18,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.
That might not even be an option, though.
Hamilton said Paradise already has a buyer in place for the remainder of the site for about $20 million.
“Do we want to spend $20 million and own the whole shooting match? I would not recommend that,” he said.
“If we agree to sell ours for $12 million, we’re not losing any parking on the beach, but we’ve got $12 million in our parking fund that gives us the opportunity to possibly address future parking needs.”
Hibbard agreed that the extra money in the city’s parking fund could be used more productively.
Employee parking
There are downsides to selling the spaces, Alleshouse said.
“The big con to selling the garage is we have been selling a lot of monthly passes for beach employees that’s way below market,” he said.
In fact, the city has sold 436 passes, each for just $40 a month.
Hibbard said parking for beach employees was important, but he felt that discounted rate was too generous and a reason the city was losing money.
“If you’re working 160 hours a month and you’re paying a quarter an hour, I think that is somewhat ridiculous,” he said. “I think we’re subsidizing to too great an extent, but that’s my personal opinion.”
He said beach business owners have expressed concerns about losing affordable parking for their employees, but Hibbard said he was assured the structure would remain parking and that the new owner would continue to provide parking for employees.
Hamilton, whose family owns the Palm Pavilion, said he understands the concerns and his establishment pays $20 of $40 for employee parking passes.
“Without employees you don’t have businesses. Without businesses you don’t have destinations. So, there’s a balance in here that we’ve got to try and find,” he said.