CLEARWATER — On Aug. 19, members of the Mexican community in Clearwater gathered to celebrate a strengthened relationship between the cities of Clearwater and Ixmiquilpan, Mexico.
Clearwater Mayor Brian Aungst Sr. and Ixmiquilpan Mayor Aracely Beltrán Contreras signed the agreement to become sister cities at Trinity Presbyterian Church surrounded by members of both city councils.
“Clearwater is home to (thousands of) residents from Ixmiquilpan, so this agreement to name Clearwater and Ixmiquilpan sister cities came naturally,” said the Vice Consul of Mexico in Orlando, Javier de la Vega Vargas.
Ixmiquilpan is a city on the Tula River in Mexico’s east-central state of Hidalgo with more than 98,000 residents. It is also home to the Otomi indigenous people who speak the language of the same name.
“Our residents from Ixmiquilpan are a vital part of Clearwater’s labor force. We currently have employees in our library, our neighborhoods, and parks and recreation departments, in addition to small business owners who have created numerous jobs here in Clearwater,” Aungst said. “We acknowledge and value these contributions that our residents bring to our city. We also recognize the cultural benefits to the community.”
The ceremony also featured a children’s folklore singing group and a mariachi band from Ixmiquilpan.
“The purpose of the signing is to share cultural, educational, economic and recreational experiences between both cities,” Beltrán Contreras said. “It makes me very proud to see so many residents here as they have made Clearwater the new Ixmiquilpan and they have been able to preserve all of our traditions.”
The agreement is part of the Sister Cities International (SCI) initiative.
SCI is a national initiative started by Dwight D. Eisenhower shortly after World War II to develop economic, cultural, and technical exchanges between U.S. cities, counties, and states with corresponding communities worldwide.
The goal of the Sister Cities program is to involve people and organized groups at all levels of society, establishing productive, people-to-people relationships through global community partnerships and volunteer action.
Today, the SCI represents 1,200 U.S. cities, counties, and states and their 2,100 partners in 125 countries worldwide. As international cooperation gains importance, city-to-city programs continue to play a significant role in overall global development and cultural understanding.
“These contributions bring economic, cultural, and social benefits to the city of Clearwater. We hope that by moving forward with this sister city relationship, we will continue to elevate both our cities, and we look forward to exchanging ideas, education and best practices for our city governments,” Aungst said.