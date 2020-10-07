CLEARWATER — The word closed is typically not a good one for businesses. But for the merchants along the 400 and 500 blocks of Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater, it’s been the magic word.
In May, the city closed the two blocks to thru-traffic in a bid to expand outdoor dining and help restaurants struggling to survive the effects of the pandemic.
It worked. In fact, it was so successful that the Downtown Clearwater Merchants Association started a petition to permanently convert the stretch into a pedestrian plaza.
“I think we ought to really seriously consider doing this,” Vice Mayor David Allbritton said Sept. 28 during a City Council work session. “It’s like the downtown’s been reborn. It really has. It’s got life now.”
His fellow council members agreed and decided to move forward with a pilot program to collect information on the impact of a permanent closure.
The city has already closed the area until Jan. 14, but the study aims to capture data under more normal circumstances after the COVID-19 emergency period has ended.
“We have not experienced this closure during a non-COVID period, just during this COVID period, so we’re not sure how exactly it will impact those buildings and businesses in normal times,” Assistant City Manager Micah Maxwell said.
Amanda Thompson, director of the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency, told Tampa Bay Newspapers that the city doesn’t have a date for when the study will begin because it depends on when the local state of emergency expires.
But she’s hopeful staff will have a better idea in mid-November.
The District
The merchants, however, are not waiting that long to capitalize on the revitalization of the area that struggled even before COVID-19 arrived.
The DCMA has rebranded the area as “The District” with a focus on outdoor dining and live entertainment.
On Sept. 30, elected officials and community and business leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially celebrating the launch of The District.
“What we truly have is something that both Tampa and St. Pete don’t,” said Scott Sousa, co-president of the DCMA, in August. “We have outdoor dining with live music with a beautiful view of the water,” he said. “We have a spot that once we get back to normal a little bit more, we can have outdoor markets, we can have night markets, we can have produce markets, we can have arts and crafts shows. We will be able to supersede anything that Dunedin and Safety Harbor have, because we have the facilities and a way of doing it. So, we’re extremely excited about this.”
Carolyn Bradham, owner of Kara Lynn’s Kitchen and co-president of the DCMA, told the City Council on Oct. 1 that the pilot program was a great step forward, but it needs to be done properly.
“A two-month pilot we feel may not be long enough to really give us all the data and information that we need to make the right decisions. We would like to have a minimum of six months if possible,” she said, adding that collecting data from different seasons was essential.
Council member Hoyt Hamilton said the closure has made a difference, but he’s not ready to make a long-term commitment yet.
“The word permanent scares me right now,” he said.
But he agreed that a pilot study outside of the state of emergency would be needed.
“It’s been phenomenal, but the Capitol Theatre has not been part of that equation during this process, and I think it may have some effect,” he said.
Other considerations
There are plenty of other obstacles to overcome as well, Maxwell said.
Considerations include trash collection, maintaining the stormwater and sewer systems, and Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements.
The city also will study the effect on traffic on Fort Harrison and new traffic patterns related to the Imagine Clearwater redevelopment project.
Public safety issues are also a concern, as emergency personnel need to access the area within acceptable response times.
If accessibility to fire infrastructure becomes an issue, then some buildings might be required to add or upgrade their fire sprinkler systems.
“I can promise you that if we start talking to all these buildings about putting in sprinklers, they may not be quite as interested,” said Mayor Frank Hibbard, referring to the cost. “So, I think we have to find solutions for all of this and have some at least fairly solid projections for what this is not only going to cost to initiate for the longer term but also what it will cost to maintain.”
Allbritton said it’s too good an opportunity to pass up and the demand for outdoor dining is not going to expire with the state of emergency.
“Once COVID’s over, you’re going to still have people that want open-air seating rather than going inside. I can tell you that,” he said. “That’s just not going to all of a sudden stop with the governor’s order.”