CLEARWATER —Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter updated the media July 6 on preliminary findings in an investigation into actions of four Pinellas County deputies who shot and killed a Tampa man June 30 on Phillippe Parkway, just north of Enterprise Road in Safety Harbor.
Clearwater Police Department is the lead agency in the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force’s investigation of the shooting. The task force also includes St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park police departments.
Clearwater police Deputy Chief Michael Walek had provided preliminary details on the shooting at a press conference held less than three hours after the shooting. Walek said events started June 29 when Robert Hubbard, 43, allegedly stole a golf cart and then a 2012 Toyota Corolla at gunpoint in Hillsborough County.
The Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office had released an alert that Hubbard was armed and dangerous and wanted a shootout with law enforcement.
In the latest update, Slaughter said Hubbard spent two stints in state prison on charges of fleeing from law enforcement and two robberies, one in Hillsborough County and the second in Sarasota. His first sentence was from 2013-2016, and he went back to prison in 2019 before being released in 2020.
Slaughter said Hubbard had been depressed since age 15 and had attempted suicide multiple times. His family suspected he had recently started abusing medication and alcohol again.
The police chief also provided additional details into what happened June 29. He said one of Hubbard’s cousins had asked Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to do a welfare check after receiving concerning text messages from Hubbard. One message said he had “hit a bank. I’m gone. Peace out.” The investigation has not found any associated bank robberies, Slaughter said.
Hubbard also sent a text saying there would be a “nice shootout,” and he would shoot cops that got in his way.
“Clearly this was a man who had already decided how the chain of events was going to end that particular day,” Slaughter said, adding that it was “clearly established” that “law enforcement needed to locate, stop and protect the public.”
Crime spree
Meanwhile as Hillsborough County was dealing with the street check and text messages, events were happening quickly, Slaughter said.
After Hubbard stole the golf cart, he traveled a short distance and unsuccessfully attempted a carjacking at gunpoint, authorities said. Next, he carjacked the 2012 Toyota Corolla vehicle that he was driving when deputies shot and killed him on June 30, they said.
Other events that occurred June 29 included attempted armed robberies in Pasco County, one in the parking lot of Outback Steakhouse on State Road 54 in Trinity and the other in the parking lot of a Walmart on Little Road in New Port Richey.
The next day, June 30, Hubbard traveled to Pinellas County, where the sheriff’s office detected his vehicle on a license plate reader. The vehicle was detected at the Countryside Mall and other locations, which led authorities to believe he was looking for a place to rob, Slaughter said.
As Hubbard traveled around Clearwater and Safety Harbor, deputies tried multiple times to stop the car. They tried using Stop Sticks, a tire deflation device, and may have managed to damage the tires in an attempt at Phillippe and Irwin Street in Safety Harbor, Slaughter said.
Deputies finally forced Hubbard off the road as he was traveling on Phillippe Parkway just north of Enterprise Road.
Deputy Robert Smith, 27, was first at the scene, followed by Deputy Daniel Abbott, 37, Cpl. Anthony Hellstern, 33, and Deputy Damarcus Flournoy, 30. Slaughter showed a video screenshot of their cruisers lined up on Phillippe Parkway with Deputy Smith’s vehicle closest to the stolen car Hubbard was driving.
Slaughter described the deputies’ actions as “incredibly brave” because they put themselves in a position of danger to try to stop Hubbard, citing efforts by Smith in particular.
After Hubbard was forced off the road, he exited his vehicle and pointed his gun at deputies. All four then fired their guns at him. Slaughter said Hubbard had left deputies without any other option than to use deadly force to defend themselves. It happened so fast that Smith didn’t even have time to get out of his vehicle and had to shoot though the windshield of his cruiser, he said.
In total, deputies fired 59 rounds of ammunition.
Slaughter said after Hubbard fell to the ground, deputies immediately made sure he couldn’t get to his weapon, so everyone at the scene was safe. That’s when they discovered Hubbard was armed with a BB gun, which he said looked much like a deadly weapon.
“It was significantly important that he be stopped,” Slaughter said. “I think all these deputies really demonstrated courage and I think all of us in Pinellas County should be very proud of that.”
The task force still has some leads to follow before finishing its investigation and making a final conclusion and determination about whether the shooting was justifiable. But Slaughter said the evidence “very, very overwhelmingly” shows that the deputies had a pressing responsibility to take Hubbard into custody to protect the public and in doing so needed to defend themselves.
He said the investigation will still consider whether anything different should have been done and if law enforcement could have handled anything in better way.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.