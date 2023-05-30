After winning its first district title this season, Calvary Christian, which before last year never advanced to a state final four, capped a historical run with back-to-back state championships.
The Warriors defeated Miami Somerset Academy 3-0 on May 25 to win the Class 3A state final in Clermont. That followed last season’s 7-4 defeat of Hernando in a state title game.
It also gives Calvary Christian three state champions this season. The baseball team won its third state crown in the past seven years and the cheerleaders brought home a state title.
“I think it’s amazing to have a program like we have with three state championships,” said Kim Whitney, Calvary Christian’s associate athletic director who coached that school’s volleyball team to a state title in 2021.
Calvary Christian is the fifth softball team from Pinellas County with consecutive state titles. That includes Admiral Farragut (2018-19), Canterbury (2013-14), Palm Harbor University (2005-05) and Seminole Presbyterian (1997-98).
“It’s hard to win a state championship,” coach Dion Weaver said. “I think it’s harder to win the first one, because after that expectations are set for you.”
To make the state final, the Warriors defeated Baldwin in a state semifinal for the second straight year. They won 7-4, rallying from a 4-2 deficit on the strength of a three-run home run by sophomore Morgen Talley, who also was the winning pitcher.
“They’re a tough team,” Weaver said of the Indians. “They’re well-coached and they travel well.”
Talley, along with teammates Payton Cushman and Irianis Garcia, have had roles in three straight state titles. As eighth-graders, they were part of Canterbury’s county-leading fifth state championship team.
Calvary Christian won 22 games, two fewer than last season. The team overcame a mid-season 2-5 slump to win 10 in a row, five of which were shutouts with a 10-0 rout of Clearwater for the district title and 3-0 state championship win in that run.
“We went into every single game, and every inning, this year like we were the underdogs,” Weaver said.
As for the future of the program, a third straight state title is not out of the question. Aside from Talley, the Warriors return Cushman, an outfielder, catcher Ava Planeta and slick-fielding shortstop Garcia.
Aside from her 12 wins, 1.11 earned run average and 174 strikeouts, Talley hit .425 with 10 homers and 31 RBIs. Cushman batted .495 with 34 runs and 24 RBIs. Planeta tagged two runners out in the title game and Garcia batted .406.