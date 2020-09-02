CLEARWATER — When the city in May closed two blocks of Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater, it was meant to be a lifeline for businesses struggling to survive the pandemic.
Three months later, it turns out that decision to expand outdoor dining has become more than a lifeline. It’s become a spark that downtown merchants are running with.
In fact, it’s been so popular that the closure has been extended until mid-January, and the city is currently studying the feasibility of closing the stretch permanently.
“The businesses have done extremely well since the street closures and it’s something we hope to continue,” said Scott Sousa, co-president of the Downtown Clearwater Merchants Association, during an Aug. 20 City Council meeting. “So we want to build off of that, and we put the best marketing minds of all of Pinellas County and probably the whole world together and we’ve come up with The District.”
The District, Sousa said, is the rebranding of the area of Cleveland Street that runs from Coachman Park to Myrtle Avenue and from Drew Street to Chestnut Street.
“What we truly have is something that both Tampa and St. Pete don’t. We have outdoor dining with live music with a beautiful view of the water,” he said. “We have a spot that once we get back to normal a little bit more, we can have outdoor markets, we can have night markets, we can have produce markets, we can have arts and crafts shows. We will be able to supersede anything that Dunedin and Safety Harbor have, because we have the facilities and a way of doing it. So we’re extremely excited about this.”
Sousa said the merchants are gearing up for a marketing blitz this month that will include a mailer, branded clothing, a new website and a ribbon-cutting.
“But most importantly, what we finally have is an identity for downtown Clearwater,” he said. “We want to be known as the outdoor entertainment venue of the entire Tampa Bay area.”
Roadblocks
Keeping the 400 and 500 blocks of Cleveland Street closed is not as simple as it sounds, though, Community Redevelopment Agency director Amanda Thompson told Tampa Bay Newspapers on Aug. 28.
Assistant City Manager Micah Maxwell has been leading a study on it and will discuss the challenges with the City Council in late September or early October.
Some of those obstacles include trash collection, maintaining the stormwater system, and Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements.
“If the street’s closed off like that, you actually need a curb cut to the front door of every business, which we don’t have right now,” she said.
There’s also day-to-day issues like how items will be delivered to businesses, landscaping, and fire truck accessibility.
“It’s not impossible, but if the city does decide to move toward permanent closure, then we would have to look at redesigning and retrofitting to address the public safety and accessibility and a host of issues.
“But we are taking full advantage of it for as long as we can right now,” she said.
Bringing them back
The street closure is not the only factor contributing to increased activity downtown.
Before COVID-19 arrived, Thompson said the CRA was working on a voucher program for downtown restaurants. The pandemic led the city to roll out the program early July 1, and Thompson said all 2,500 vouchers worth $20 were claimed.
Carolyn Bradham, owner of Kara Lynn’s Kitchen and co-chair of the DCMA, said the program, which ended Aug. 31, definitely helped boost business this summer and revived interest in downtown.
“Through the voucher program, they (patrons) have come back down to see what’s going on and they’re really excited,” she said.
Thompson, whose job is to work on downtown revitalization, is excited as well to see the merchants rally.
“It takes so many different kinds of organizations and people to really make a downtown come alive. And our merchants’ association, our restaurants are a big part of that,” she said. “They really define a huge part of the experience that someone has in downtown. So we’re thrilled. We’re happy that this is working out for them. We’re happy that they have an idea, an identity that they’d like to rally around and promote.”