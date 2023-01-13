City posts board vacancies
CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater is looking to fill two advisory board vacancies:
• Pinellas Opportunity Council —The Pinellas Opportunity Council “envisions a community in which every individual is financially self-sufficient; is empowered to help bring about positive change in their neighborhoods; and has access to resources that will enable them to reach their full potential.” The council meets bi-monthly at 4 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month at Park Station, 5851 Park Blvd. N., Pinellas Park.
• Clearwater Charter Review Committee — The Clearwater City Council appoints a charter review advisory committee every five years in January of the year preceding a city election. The committee reviews the existing charter and make recommendations to the council for revisions; it meets twice monthly.
Prospective applicants for either position must reside within Clearwater city limits. To apply, call the Clearwater City Clerk's office at 727-562-4090 or visit MyClearwater.com/JoinABoard.
Faulkner makes dean's list
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Sarai Faulkner of Clearwater has achieved the Dean’s List for academic achievement for the fall 2022 semester at Austin Peay State University.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Marinemax completes acquisition
CLEARWATER — MarineMax (NYSE: HZO), the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, has completed the acquisition of Boatzon, the first 100% online boat and marine digital retail platform, through its recently formed technology entity, New Wave Innovations.
“Technology is integral to the growth of the marine industry, and with the acquisition of Boatzon we have added what we believe is the preeminent technology business connecting consumers and marine dealers,” said Shawn Berg, executive vice president, chief digital officer of MarineMax and president of New Wave Innovations. “Boatzon’s unique combination of FinTech and InsureTech solutions is creating exactly what current and prospective boat owners want—a simpler, faster, and more efficient buying experience.
Exhibit honors Coast Guard
CLEARWATER — “Clearwater Salutes Our Coast Guard,” the first exhibit in a series of tributes to local military, opens Jan. 14, 10 a.m., .at the Clearwater Historical Society Museum, 610 S. Fort Harrison Ave.
Visitors can participate in man overboard exercises, hands-on activities for all ages, and meet a crew and rescue boat from USCG Sand Key. The day’s activities will include a flyover from USCG Air Station Clearwater aircraft.
Admission is free, food and beverages will be available from food trucks. The exhibit runs through Feb. 25.
Kiwanis to host pancake breakfast
CLEARWATER — The Kiwanis Club of Largo/Mid-Pinellas, in collaboration with Village Inn and the Clearwater Historical Society Museum, will host a pancake breakfast Saturday, Jan. 28, 9 a.m. to noon, at the museum, 610 S Ft. Harrison Ave.
Tickets are $6 in advance or $8 at the door.
Proceeds from the breakfast will be used to provide school supplies for local elementary, middle and high schools.
