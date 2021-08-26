CLEARWATER — The closure of the 400 and 500 blocks of Cleveland Street has been such a success the past year that City Council members last month directed staff to keep it closed indefinitely.
That direction became official Aug. 19 when council members voted 5-0 to keep that portion of the downtown road closed to vehicular traffic while staff works on a cost estimate to implement a more permanent closure.
In May 2020, the city closed the two blocks to through traffic in a bid to expand outdoor dining and help restaurants struggling to survive the effects of the pandemic.
It worked so well that the Downtown Clearwater Merchants Association petitioned to permanently convert the stretch into a pedestrian plaza. The DCMA then rebranded the area as “The District” with a focus on outdoor dining and live entertainment.
How much it will cost to keep it closed is still unknown, however.
City officials have said that considerations include concerns about trash collection, maintaining the stormwater and sewer systems, and Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements.
Public safety issues are also a concern, as emergency personnel need to access the area within acceptable response times.
City engineers say they hope to have an estimate for the council next month.