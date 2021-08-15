Longtime Clearwater City Manager Bill Horne dies just weeks before retirement

CLEARWATER — Longtime City Manager Bill Horne, 72, died Saturday afternoon of a suspected heart attack, according to the city.
Horne was set to retire Sept. 3.
Horne, a retired Air Force colonel, was hired by Clearwater in September 1998. He took over the city manager post on an interim basis in July 2000 and got the job permanently in 2001, where he has remained to lead the city with a steady hand ever since.
"Yesterday we lost a patriot, mentor, leader, public servant, veteran, and role model. I lost my friend," said Mayor Frank Hibbard in a news release. "Our community was richer for having Bill Horne and today we are poorer for having lost him. His impact in Clearwater and beyond will live on tangibly and in our hearts. Rest in Peace my friend."
He began his career with the city of Clearwater in 1998 as general support services administrator. The next year, he became assistant city manager. In July 2000, he was named interim city manager and then became city manager the following year.
Assistant City Manager Michael Delk will be acting city manager until the City Council can take action Monday.
Funeral arrangements are pending.