CLEARWATER — The Community Service Foundation Inc., a nonprofit that develops affordable housing for homeless or low-income individuals and families, just acquired dozens of more properties in Clearwater and elsewhere in Pinellas County.
The 39 properties, acquired for $4.542 million from developer Ira Klimberg, are an expansion of the organization’s K-2 Project, said Ed Theibe, the group’s executive director.
“To be a welcoming community for everyone, Pinellas County needs to preserve and sustain affordable housing for everyone,” he said. “Housing remains a challenge for low-income households that compete for an insufficient number of affordable rental units.”
According to Pinellas County’s 2016-2020 consolidated plan, affordable housing is the greatest need its residents face. The K-2 Project’s goal is to find and make more affordable housing available, the CSF leaders said.
The list of properties the Community Service Foundation obtained in Clearwater include:
• 1405 N. Garden Ave.
• 1677 Tilley Ave.
• 825 Hall St.
• 400 Cincinnati Parkway
• 612 Woodlawn St.
• 907 Beckett St.
• 915 N. Garden Ave.
“We’re going to turn the dwellings into low-income housing, in keeping with our mission of community service,” said Chuck Gargola, president of the CSF Board of Trustees.
Klimberg was generous in selling his properties to the foundation, Gargola said.
“He had already done a lot of rehabilitation of the properties; when we did a four-point inspection on each property, he paved the way,” he said.
Though a lot of people worked together to make the deal happen, Gargola said, “Ira contributed a lot, paying a lot of the closing costs, paying some of the property taxes for the year, and he left money in escrow for any deficiencies that would need fixing.”
Klimberg also donated a portion of the proceeds from the sale of his properties to support the foundation, Theibe said.
Earlier this year, Theibe and the foundation purchased dilapidated duplexes in south Clearwater under a program called the “Going Home Project.” Volunteer carpenters, contractors and homeless laborers renovated the property, transforming the units into affordable housing for people who were living in bushes and under bridges in Clearwater.
The property and materials used to rehabilitate Tieman Village, as the housing units are known, were paid for by donated funds. The homes are at the corner of Woodlawn Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
Two of Tieman Village’s first residents were Cynthia Hart and Charles King, a couple who slept in shelters and outdoors before moving into a two-bedroom duplex in January. They share the apartment with another formerly homeless resident.
According to Theibe, families in Clearwater that pay more than 30 percent of their income have difficulties affording other necessities such as food, clothing, medical care and transportation.
“In Pinellas County, 53 percent of households spend more than 30 percent of their monthly income for rent, putting them on the threshold of homelessness,” Theibe said.
“For many low- to moderate-income residents, their housing is a source of stress rather than respite,” he said. “Thousands of working families cut back on necessities like nutritious food and healthcare as a result. By contrast, an adequate supply of affordable housing helps families put down roots, stay healthy and get ahead.”
The purchase brings to 186 the number of affordable rental units the CSF owns or manages, Theibe said. All but two are in Pinellas County. As an example, the foundation rents two-bedroom apartments for $660, nearly half the county’s fair-market rate.
K-2 Project partners include the Klimberg Family; Fensalir Real Estate Services, Inc.; Binger Financial Services; and the Florida Community Loan Fund.
Klimberg said he supports the foundation’s mission.
“We are thrilled that the Community Service Foundation, dedicated to providing affordable housing in Pinellas County, will maintain these units as dedicated affordable housing, and expand the support and services to our tenants and the residents,” he said.