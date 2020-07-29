CLEARWATER — The City Council has had its say and now it will officially be up to the voters Nov. 3 whether they want The Landings Golf Course to be transformed into a light industrial center.
In the latest in a long line of steps the city has had to take, council members voted July 16 to officially call for a referendum question and polished its language for the ballot.
The owners of the course currently lease the property from the city for $1,000 a month. City code states that voters must approve the sale of any city-owned property identified as recreation/open space on the comprehensive land use plan.
Therefore, residents would have to approve the new 65-year lease with Harrod Properties, which plans to construct a $120 million, 710,000-square-foot multibuilding industrial center on 57.92 acres across the street from the Clearwater Airpark.
City economic development officials say redeveloping the underused golf course into an industrial park would bring major financial benefits, including generating $9.735 million for the city during its first 10 years and also creating 3,281 jobs with an average salary of about $47,000.
Council member Kathleen Beckman and many neighbors of the project say it’s not compatible with the area and have expressed concerns about traffic and the environmental impact of eliminating the green space.
On July 16, Beckman repeated concerns that residents have not been given enough time to weigh the project, so she was disappointed to learn the city was not planning on holding any kind of informational sessions with residents.
“We typically send out what a yes vote means, what a no vote means,” City Manager Bill Horne said. “That’s what we typically do. Also, we typically have council members give us some ideas … if there’s some additional things they would like for us to do to send out for educational purposes.”
City Attorney Pam Akin added that the mailer is generally fairly simple and wouldn’t contain much information about the pros and cons, so she suggested potentially creating a one-page fact sheet with more information.
“People are asking questions about parks, ratios and what does green space mean, and there’s a lot of nuance to their questions,” Beckman said. “So I can’t imagine a one-pager is going to satisfy everybody on the council. I bet it won’t.”
Mayor Frank Hibbard said it could be possible to hold a virtual forum where city specialists make presentations and answer questions.
He asked city staff to consider what kind of format would be beneficial, because he, too, would like to eliminate the spread of misinformation about the project.
“Obviously I’ve supported this and think it would be beneficial for the city, and I think the buffers that have been put in for the neighborhood have improved the project,” he said, referring to an 8-acre park included next to the St. Andrews Cove II condominium complex. “And some of the information that’s being floated out there is false. I’d also like to eliminate some of that bad information out there.”
Hibbard also warned Beckman that if her efforts are to turn public opinion against the project, then it might backfire.
“I would say that that one can cut both ways,” he said.
“Be careful what you ask for because it’s all in the way that it’s produced.”
Horne and Akin said they were also concerned that city presentations would be perceived as advocacy, which it can’t do.
“We’re not into the advocacy mode. That’s what you guys do,” Horne said, speaking to the council. “But we are in the educational mode to make sure that citizens understand the referendum item itself.”
Beckman and neighbors of the project weren’t waiting on the city to hold informational sessions, though.
She has already participated in a pair of community forums hosted by residents of the Marymont area south of the golf course this past weekend. The Clearwater Neighborhoods Coalition is also hosting a Zoom presentation about the project on Aug. 3 starting at 7 p.m. The public debate will feature speakers for and against the redevelopment.
Beckman did score a minor victory July 16 when she was able to slightly change the wording of the referendum question to indicate that the 58 acres in question is a majority of the golf course and not part of it.
“Are you going to support this now, Council member Beckman?” asked Hibbard, who voted against the change.
“I’m not ready to comment on that right now,” she responded.