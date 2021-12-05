As a pitcher at Clearwater High School, Howard Johnson put up some pretty impressive numbers even though his overall won-loss record might not have shown it. Impressive enough that between his pitching and hitting, the 1978 graduate caught the attention of the New York Yankees in that year's draft. He was selected by New York in the 23rd round.
“I loved being on the mound,” Johnson said. “It really suited my personality. The ball is in your hand. It's just you competing against the hitter — a great experience.”
In his senior year, Johnson was a .500 pitcher with an ERA in the neighborhood of only 1.00 per game.
"I had a lot of success — we just didn't knock in enough runs," said Johnson, who had a couple of no-hitters that year. "I remember I lost a few 1-0 games."
Johnson, looking to improve on his stats — and draft position — did not sign with the Yankees, instead opting to attend St. Petersburg College to play on their fall season team, where he pitched and played both the outfield and infield. In the hitter's box, Johnson ended up having an outstanding fall campaign in advance of MLB's Winter Draft. The Detroit Tigers liked what they saw in Johnson and picked him in the first round of that draft, 12th overall. Johnson inked a deal, and his major league career was on. The only question left was whether or not Johnson would be on the mound or in the field.
“It was an interesting road,” said Johnson, who picked up the nickname “HoJo” along the way. Finally, minor league manager "Fred Hatfield made it clear that I was only going to be a hitter."
Johnson, who currently lives in Nashville but plans on moving back to Florida next year, spent his first two minor league seasons in Single-A with Lakeland, playing both shortstop and third base.
“I didn't have the best year in the field the first season," conceded Johnson. "But I worked hard to perfect my defense. The second year (playing predominately third base) I was much improved and had a much better season."
That second season, Johnson also found a consistent groove at the plate, prompting his promotion to Double-A Birmingham, where he whacked 22 homers. Over the next couple of years, Johnson played at the Triple-A level but also got some call-ups to the Big Show. In fact, he started the 1983 Tiger season with the major league club. He would get sent down for more seasoning in May, but returned late in the year and finished with a .316 average. The next year was up and down as well.
Helping Johnson get through the highs and lows of those first two years was an older teammate, Enos Cabell.
"I guess he liked me because he would spend a lot of time with me, teaching me about the game and supporting me," said Johnson. "He always seemed to have my back and I think he even spoke to (manager) Sparky Anderson on my behalf a few times. He really helped me get through the rough patches."
And then came 1984 and Johnson — sharing time at third base — was in the bigs for good. And what a good year it was as Detroit won the world championship. Two years later, as a New York Met (he was traded to New York prior to the 1985 season), Johnson played on his second world championship team.
"Being a part of those great teams was amazing," said Johnson. "I really learned a lot from the veterans on both teams. I asked a lot of questions of them, and they helped me be a better pro."
So did Met manager Davey Johnson.
"When I came to the Mets it was almost like a reunion with Davey," said HoJo, again sharing time at third base and shortstop those first couple of years in New York. "I had met him at a baseball camp in Clearwater years before where he was an instructor. He seemed to look out for me, trying to find ways to use me and give me an opportunity to play and make an impact with the team."
Johnson formed many close relationships during his years with the Mets (1985-1993). Two players in particular made the greatest impression on him.
"Gary Carter (Hall of Fame catcher) and I spent a lot of time together," said Johnson. "We lived near each other on Long Island and drove to the ballpark together a lot. We'd talk about baseball and life and he helped me understand Christianity more. I also had a lot of respect for (first baseman) Keith Hernandez. He was like an encyclopedia on the field. He knew what to do in any given situation."
Johnson truly came into his own starting in 1987 when he was handed the full-time third base job. He finished the year with 36 homers and 32 stolen bases, his first of three 30-30 seasons.
"Those 30-30 seasons were unbelievable accomplishments," said Johnson. "I am very proud of those seasons. A season is like a marathon and to be able to do that is not easy."
Johnson's best season ever, however, came in 1991. That year he won two-thirds of the National League Triple Crown, leading the league in homers with 38 and in RBIs with 117. He also scored 108 runs and had 30 stolen bases. The homers, RBIs and runs scored were all career highs for him. For the second time Johnson, now an outfielder, was selected to the all-star team.
"I never once thought I could have a season like that," said the switch-hitter who was coming off a shoulder injury in 1990. "I got off to a really good start (63 RBIs at the all-star break) and it kept building throughout the year. The numbers just kept piling up and I finished it off with a great month of September."
Johnson played two more seasons with the Mets. His last two seasons were with Colorado and the Chicago Cubs. He retired in 1995. Although not a high average hitter, interestingly, Johnson finished his career with near similar stats for homers and stolen bases, 228 and 231 respectively. In the years since retiring as a player he has coached in the majors and minors for several teams, including the Tampa Bay Devil Rays for a half-season, and two years as a minor-league manager. Two years ago, he had an offer to coach with a Mexican team, but COVID hit. He still hopes to catch on with another team down the line, if the fit is right for him.
Meanwhile, for the past year he has helped out at his son Glen's sports facility in Nashville teaching young people about baseball and what goes into the game. "I've really enjoyed it," Johnson said.
Speaking of Glen, the two did have a truly magic moment in 2011 when Glen was playing for the independent league Rockland Boulders. Dad, then 50, was invited to play alongside his son for a couple of games during the season. Howard Johnson, with a smile, recalls that "I got myself into playing shape as best I could." In the two games Glen batted second and dad was third.
"Playing with him was really, really cool," said Johnson, who went hitless in the first game and walked in his only at-bat in the second game. "My son was pumped and it meant a lot to him. Being in the on-deck circle and watching him at bat ahead of me was a great experience."
One of many great experiences — and memories — that HoJo has enjoyed over the years.