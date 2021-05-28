CLEARWATER — Army soldier Andrew “Andy” Smith’s life changed in seconds in the flash of a hand grenade explosion.
Caught in a firefight during the Vietnam War 1968 Tet Offensive, that grenade flash put Smith in a coma and required multiple brain operations to bring him back.
Yet despite such a catastrophic injury, Smith was also living proof that second acts can happen.
In Smith’s case, that second chapter would provide a happy marriage of 36 years, world travel, an active life and a sense of purpose in paying back those who had helped him.
Smith volunteered for two landmark brain injury rehabilitation research studies that changed the way such war traumas are now treated.
Smith died May 24, 2019 — approximately 51 years after his catastrophic war injury.
Now, two years later, Smith will receive additional posthumous recognition by the U.S. Army.
The names of Smith and nine other soldiers have been recently engraved on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. A special induction ceremony will held this Memorial Day.
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on May 7, 1945, Smith was raised on a small farm overlooking Cedar Creek River in the small Amish community of Leo, Indiana.
“It really is about a remarkable life,” said Gwen Burchard-Smith, Andy’s second wife who married him in 1983. “He lived surprisingly long, even despite the catastrophic prognosis and injury. He was a remarkable man.”
Gwen met Andy at the St. Petersburg VA Hospital while she was working an internship to earn her master’s degree in social work at Florida State University.
Gwen attributes Andy’s long life to what she says was his resilient spirit, and solid network of family and friends who provided support once he returned home to his hometown of Leo.
“The strength of the family and the support that he received from the community is really what helped him to survive and prevail over it,” Gwen said. “Because so many have lost such hope because they came back to nothing.”
Along the way, the Smiths learned of the “199th,” an organization consisting of veteran soldiers who have served in the same unit as Andy.
“I was surprised by the number of men who reached out to Andy, once they found out that he was alive and had made it,” Gwen said. “Andy had this capacity to connect with people, but after the injury Andy kind of fell off the radar.”
Gwen hopes that Andy’s story can help other veterans like him to “live a full life and be justifiably awarded the recognition that they deserve.”
“I wanted to share Andy’s story in hope of helping other veterans,” Gwen said. “Vietnam veterans, Iraq veterans, any veterans that served and felt that they were forgotten. They’re dying by the hundreds every day.”
At age of 22 with two years of college at Purdue University under his belt, Smith volunteered to join the U.S. Army.
Assigned to boot camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky, in April 1967, Smith was deployed to South Vietnam in September as part of the 199th Light Infantry Brigade, Troop D, 17th Cavalry.
Two months later, Smith suffered his catastrophic head injury when the North Vietnamese Army staged its surprise Tet Offensive attack on U.S. troops.
Traveling in an armored-personnel carrier, Smith was the victim of a North Vietnamese hand grenade.
“The grenade bounced on the window shield in front of them, and then bounced over and exploded,” Gwen said.
Smith’s severe brain trauma required several surgical craniotomies to open a portion of his skull to remove pieces of bone fragments that had splintered in his brain from the explosion.
Andy ultimately responded to the last craniotomy, becoming awake and alert.
“Doctors kept finding shrapnel in Andy’s brain; it’s why he remained in a coma for 28 days,” Gwen said.
The grenade also shattered Andy’s right temple and retina, affecting his brain’s frontal lobe, causing him to lose his speech capacity for about five years. He also incurred weakness in the right side of his body.
“His (Andy’s) memory was affected, because it was the frontal lobe,” Gwen said. “He could still play the game of bridge that he had learned at twelve years old, but he couldn’t hold playing cards in his hands.”
At the time of Andy’s injury, the Army’s catastrophic brain injury treatment facilities were wanting, Gwen said.
“The treatment in the early years after Andy’s injury was inconsistent,” Gwen said. “There were few services available for lots of reasons. I think that the country was just overwhelmed with the sheer number of needy veterans.”
Andy, who had been married to his hometown sweetheart during leave in December 1967, eventually returned home to Leo. However, Andy’s marriage did not last.
A Florida resident since 1978, Smith lived in Clearwater for 34 years with his second wife, Gwen, who took Andy’s hand during his extended road to recovery.
Andy’s medical prospects took a marked turn for the better in 1984, after he was accepted into a Veterans Administration brain injury rehab program being conducted at Palo Alto, California, that he completed in 1½ years.
Needing further specialized care, Andy’s parents wrote to Indiana Sens. Richard Lugar and Dan Quayle, who reached out to the Department of Veteran Affairs in Washington, D.C. that had started a special project specifically for Andy called the “Mainstream Program” at the VA Hospital in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Launched by Dr. Jerome Boyer, the Mainstream Program treated Andy and eventually 100 soldiers.
“It always seemed that whenever we had a major crossroad, something dramatic always occurred,” Gwen said. “All along, there was one strategic person after another who helped us, and reached out to say, ‘O.K., this is the next step to do this.”
Andy returned the favor, contributing to the Veteran’s Administration by participating in the Vietnam Head Injury Study along with an estimated 2,500 other veterans. He made regular visits to the National Institute of Health for tests, evaluations and interviews, Gwen said.
The study recommendation: Build five “Polytrauma Units” across the country to provide soldiers treatment, rehabilitation, and recovery for their head trauma injuries. One such center is located at the James Haley VA Hospital in Tampa.
“Andy led an incredible life, and through his efforts, made a contribution to the Martinsburg VA Hospital, and to the Vietnam Head Injury Study,” Gwen said. “He was a good subject, always happy to be there, and always ready to give the examiner a hard time, which they always loved.”
In 2012, 44 years after the war injury, Andy started to lose ground, Gwen said. Faced with diminished mobility and other health issues, he required full-time medical care. Andy was accepted to the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Community Living Center that would provide for Andy’s medical needs.
Late honors
Over time, Andy and Gwen began to talk about where Andy wanted to be buried. His wish: Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
When Gwen first contacted the Army to see if Andy could be buried at Arlington, she was told that he was ineligible.
However, Gwen was also told that submitting a DD215 form could amend Andy’s original discharge papers to update his military status.
Thus, Andy became eligible for interment at Arlington, and he also discovered he’d been awarded a handful of other Army medals he hadn’t known about.
Andy was notified that he would officially receive all his medals 50 years later.
Overall, Andy’s Army medals now include: the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, Valorous Unit Emblem, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Honor Medal First Class Unit Citation, Combat Infantry Badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with device, National Defense Service Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars.
Andy and Gwen attended an official medal awards ceremony at the local American Legion on Oct. 13, 2018, where six of Andy’s medals were belatedly awarded.
“It was huge relief in terms of focusing on the medals, something so positive,” Gwen said.
However, 10 days before the ceremony, Andy was notified by the VA chief of oncology that he had a non-treatable form of leukemia.
Ever the trooper, Andy focused on looking forward to attending the awards ceremony, Gwen said.
“Despite all odds, Andy still had a sense of humor,” Gwen said. “He was cordial and happy, despite everything that had happened to him.”
Andy lived eight more months, passing away on May 24, 2019, from what VA doctors said was his original head injury and other medical factors, Gwen said.
Andy's initial funeral service was held June 8, 2019, at the Bay Pines VA Medical Center.
Andy was officially buried at Arlington National Cemetery on May 7, 2019, which also marked what would have been his 75th birthday.
“It is a true honor to be buried in such hallowed ground with others who have offered their lives in sacrifice of our nation,” Gwen said.
At the same time, Gwen applied to the Army for Andy’s name to be added to the Vietnam War Memorial Wall.
On May 3, Andy and nine fellow Army soldiers from the 199th Light Infantry Brigade had their names engraved into the Vietnam War Memorial.
On May 31, Memorial Day, Gwen and friends plan to partake in a ceremony of the adding of the names to Panel 36E, Line 86 of the wall.
As of May 2021, there were officially 58,281 veteran names on the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., according to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website.
On Memorial Day, that figure officially changes to 58,291.
Looking back at close to four decades spent together, Gwen says Andy had clearly made the most of his life.
“Andy had loved what he did before the Army, and he loved being in the military,” Gwen said. “He said he loved being married, and that he never felt healthier.”