Fueled by two-plus years of cabin fever caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, smash rooms, or anger rooms, have quickly become all the rage (pun unavoidable) in America.
These places devoted to purging pent-up frustrations reportedly started in Japan more than a decade ago before migrating west, and the craze that allows patrons to destroy furniture and glassware, electronic items and even automobiles, in a safe, controlled environment has quickly gained popularity stateside.
In Pinellas County, a pair of rage rooms have burst their way onto the scene: Hammer Freaks at 1344 Main St. in Dunedin and Smashbox 20 at 3350 Ulmerton Road in Clearwater.
And while each facility offers different materials, packages, and protocols for the privilege, they both share some distinct similarities, as well: female-owned, family-friendly and dedicated to making people smile by smashing stuff to pieces.
Hammer Freaks
According to Hammer Freaks owner Danielle Duffy, it didn’t take much prodding to convince her hesitant husband, Warren, to get on board with her idea to bring a rage room to downtown Dunedin.
“He’s an attorney and he’s very practical so at first he told me no, it’s not a good idea, it’s not safe, I don’t like it,” Duffy recalled during a trip to her business in late January. “So, I brought him out to the garage and put a hammer in his hand, pointed him to a pile and said, ‘break some stuff!’ And that’s all it took!”
Standing nearby, Warren Duffy confirmed his wife’s story.
“She pitched me on it, and I said, ‘I don’t know,’ but after she put that hammer in my hand I said, ‘OK, go for it!” he admitted.
That anecdote perfectly describes the simple attraction of smash rooms, a rising craze along the line of escape rooms and axe throwing that turns something scary or forbidden into something fun. During pandemic-induced downtime, Duffy, a mother of five and 20-year veteran of the corporate world, decided to try and turn a lifetime of being clumsy into a lucrative family business.
“I was sitting with my teenage daughter, and I got up and broke something and she laughed, and I said I really wish I could turn this (clumsiness) into something acceptable!” she recalled. “And now I get to do it for a living!”
After conducting months of research and filling multiple storage rooms full of breakable items, Duffy opened Hammer Freaks in October. She converted a former retail shop in the Jet’s Pizza plaza into a “rage cage” that fits four to six people who, for 15, 30 or 45 minutes, can break glasses and plates, figurines and flat screen TVs using an assortment of golf clubs, baseball bats, and, of course, hammers.
Duffy said she put a lot of research into the business because she wanted it to be a safe, inexpensive, family-friendly entertainment option for Dunedin residents and visitors.
“I live, breathe and eat Dunedin, and we do have a lot of tourism, but not a lot for families to do,” she said, noting, “As a longtime HR professional, I needed to make sure it was safe, and it was practical.”
That practicality extends to the collection and cleanup of materials. Duffy said she gets her glassware from local thrift shops recycling old stock as well as donations, and after being pulverized, she salvages the larger chunks for local mosaic projects while an employee turns leftover TV parts into wire art.
“The community has been amazingly supportive of our business, and the feedback has been great,” Duffy said of Dunedin residents, business owners and city officials, noting Hammer Freaks has beer and wine.
Based on the positive feedback and early success, she’s already looking to grow the business by adding rage room conferences, competitions and other attractions designed to have fun via crush therapy.
“On the weekends we’re usually sold out from open to close while weekdays are still a little hit or miss, but we’re looking forward to spring break and tourist season,” Duffy said. She sees the rage rooms “getting bigger and bigger, and we hope to be one of the leaders in the industry.”
While Warren Duffy may have been reluctant at first, he soon realized why his wife’s idea is so successful.
“It’s funny they call them rage rooms because everyone who comes out of the room comes out smiling,” he said, noting in his experience, seniors usually have the most fun. “People aren’t angry in here. They’re happy, smiling, and relaxing. This is a core memory that makes you feel good.”
Smashbox 20
Owner Christina Toliver touts Smashbox 20 as “the premiere smash room in Pinellas County.”
And by being one of the first such attractions in the area and boasting a wide variety of smashable content (fruit and furniture, appliances and automobiles) and packages (bachelor party for 18, anyone?), it’s hard to argue with her.
During a phone conversation conducted while she was taking a load of broken junk from the previous night to the dump on Jan. 28, Toliver said Smashbox 20 has served more than 700 clients in just over 10 months, placing the longtime businesswoman on the ground floor of the burgeoning smash room craze.
“It’s been amazing,” she said of her business’s success, which she said has been fueled by a recent appearance on the local news plus extensive social media coverage and positive word of mouth.
When asked what separates her business from her competitors, Toliver said Smashbox 20 is “different, because we offer traditional smashing, but we also offer fruit smashing and paint smashing and car smashing and appliance smashing,” noting customers start with a basic menu of breakables and can add items to enhance the experience. “We’re really a unique model because other places offer small breakables or ask you to bring your own items. Here we supply everything. Anything you can smash, we’ve got it!”
Toliver said she got the idea to open a rage room from watching a TV show about them during the pandemic, and after doing some research, she asked her husband’s opinion about starting one here.
“I’ve run businesses my whole life and when I looked into these rage rooms and saw there weren’t any around here, I told my husband about it, and he said you’ve got to open one,” she recalled. “So, we took the stimulus money we had been saving for whatever and put it to good use.”
Nearly a year later, Smashbox 20 has already outgrown its 1,600-square-foot facility, according to Toliver, who said she’s looking to expand into a bigger building as well as open more locations across the south.
“We’re growing so much we have to move to a bigger space,” she said, adding they recently added a mobile smash truck that brings the breaking-stuff-for-fun experience right to your home, event, or office. “And we will be opening other locations in Tallahassee and Atlanta soon. We’re just getting started with this.”
Toliver also said that like Hammer Freaks, she proud of the fact that Smashbox 20 is a female-owned business making waves in this exciting new industry. She admitted she’s already found herself helping teach other industrious wannabe entrepreneurs how to make their own customized rage cages.
“I just had someone from Rhode Island call and ask me how to open one of these,” she said, adding she is always working on adding and improving the Smashbox 20 experience. “I believe this industry is really about to take off.”
Before being asked by a dump worker to get off the call, Toliver explained where she came up with the name for her business.
“I’m a huge Matchbox 20 fan!” she said. “It just made sense!”