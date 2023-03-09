CLEARWATER — A Jeep pulls out of the Bread and Roses Women’s Health Center and starts to turn onto Highland Avenue when a protester rushes the driver’s door with a sign above his head.
“You better repent, sinner,” another shouts.
Anti-abortion activists line the driveway with signs stating, “Babies are murdered here” and “child sacrifice center.” In the past few months, the weekly demonstrations have escalated to dangerous levels with protesters blocking the driveway and knocking on car windows as patients enter and exit the facility, according to Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter.
The City Council responded March 2, unanimously approving a vehicle safety zone to put distance between patients and the protesters.
The measure prohibits protesters from entering the health center’s driveway or the portion of sidewalk within 5 feet of either side of the driveway. Violators can be issued a civil citation and $130 fine.
Slaughter said he does not expect the buffer to decrease police calls to the center but reasoned it will help officers manage the situation.
City Attorney David Margolis called it a modest ordinance compared to measures passed by other cities and said it protects both the First Amendment rights of protesters and patients’ rights to access care.
“It does not prevent the protesters from being heard,” Margolis said. “It does not push them across the street, it does not push them out of earshot, it doesn’t even really push them out of eyesight.”
Volunteers and workers at abortion clinics across Florida are seeing an increase in the number of protesters. Instances of assaults and battery at clinics rose 128% in 2021 from the previous year, according to a report from the National Abortion Federation, which surveyed 390 clinics.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the federal right to abortion last summer, which led to bans in 13 states, Bread and Roses volunteers said hostilities have increased.
Abortion remains legal under the Florida Constitution, but the state last year imposed a new ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a law that is being challenged in state court.
Mayor Frank Hibbard stated he struggled with the buffer decision, saying he is “pro-life” and “unfortunately I think there is tremendous potential that is lost at this clinic.” But he said safety for everybody involved is a concern.
“This is not us making a decision whether abortion is right or wrong tonight,” Hibbard said. “This is really about a buffer, and buffers are used to reduce friction, to reduce acidity.”
The dozens of people who attended the meeting to speak on the issue remained mostly civil, but tensions were high.
Anti-abortion activists referred to the volunteers who escort patients in and out of the clinic as “deathscorts.”
“We will continue to preach against the murder of babies, and I believe we should be loud against the murder of little babies in the wombs,” said Victor McCleskey, pastor of KJV Baptist Church in New Port Richey.
Clinic volunteers called the protesters “extremists” and tried to convey their fear that the demonstrations will turn violent.
Patient escort Jean Johnston read a statement from the clinic’s volunteer coordinator who said protesters have been more aggressive than she’s seen in 30 years of reproductive rights activism.
“It has reached a boiling point and even (people) walking their dogs or people going into surrounding businesses are verbally assaulted,” Johnston said. “We need your help. We need space.”
Another clinic volunteer said she collected a petition from 14 surrounding businesses seeking a solution to reduce noise and end harassment.
Earlier this week, Slaughter showed council members a compilation of police body camera footage to illustrate the extent of the problem. It included footage of a patron of a nearby animal hospital confronting protesters about why they had harassed him and his family while driving by.
Still, protesters said they saw the vehicle buffer zone as a suppression of their rights to be heard.
“The intention of this ordinance is to suppress free speech of pro-life sidewalk counselors,” Allen Tuthill said. “I believe the taxpayers of Clearwater are going to be buying an expensive lawsuit if this passes.”