CLEARWATER — Fans attending the Philadelphia Phillies’ spring training opener were greeted by a scorching hot sun and long concession lines, as temperatures hit the mid-80s and a game against the New York Yankees produced a packed house at BayCare Ballpark.
There was a palpable buzz around the stadium for the Feb. 25 contest, as the defending National League champions were welcomed back to their spring training home of the past 77 years by the cheering crowd and city officials including Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard and Vice-Mayor Kathleen Beckman, and Pinellas County commissioners Chris Latvala and Kathleen Peters.
After the USSOCOM Para-Commandos from MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa made a dramatic entry into the ballpark, Hibbard and Phillies owner John Middleton spoke about the team’s long-running history with the city, calling BayCare “the best (spring training) ballpark in Florida or Arizona.”
He added he was the “most excited” about a returning Phillies squad since the 2011-12 team.
Even with superstar slugger Bryce Harper sidelined for a few months following elbow surgery, the Phillies — who lost the World Series to the Astros in five games last October — are loaded with talent such as fan favorites Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto and Alec Bohm.
“I waited all day, and I was just about to leave but then I saw he was coming over so I’m glad I stayed,” New Jersey resident Diane Marino said after snagging Schwarber’s autograph following the team’s batting practice the day before.
Like many fans who make the annual trip from up north for the spring season, Marino, who’s been coming to Clearwater for seven years, said she was enjoying the unseasonably warm weather. “Oh, we love it,” she said.
During a spring training primer hosted by the Phillies following the batting practice, John Timberlake, the team’s director of Florida operations, said he was “really excited for Spring Training 2023,” noting fans should look for several changes at the ballpark this spring.
Those include new food items from local vendors Barbacoa Boyz BBQ and Carlos’ Consuming Fire Hot sauce, Philly based drink options Chaddsford Winery and Stateside Vodka, special NL Champions spring themed merchandise, new marquee signs outside the stadium and a switch to a (mostly) cashless payment system at BayCare ballpark.
Other new features include digital ticketing and easy-entry security screenings. Fans seemed more than pleased with the overall experience.
“This is awesome,” Danielle Moore of Naples said, as she watched the game with husband Matt and friends from New Jersey, Angela Zaine and Chalie Rice. “You can’t beat this.”