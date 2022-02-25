CLEARWATER — The city’s $84 million effort to transform the downtown waterfront into a regional attraction is already under construction, so Gerry Lee does not intend to try to stop it now.
But the project has bugged him so much that it became part of the reason he decided to run for City Council.
Lee said he thinks the millions of dollars earmarked for Imagine Clearwater would be better directed to other needs throughout the city. He says the council’s priorities should be more focused on “resident first” items like sidewalks and street lighting.
“Right now, I don’t think the residents are getting the best value for their tax dollar,” Lee said. “If I were sitting on the council, I would question a lot of our large purchases.”
Lee is challenging Seat 4 incumbent David Allbritton, 71, a retired contractor, in the March 15 election. He also faces community activist and small business owner Maranda Douglas, 31.
Lee, 74, grew up in Indiana, worked in Illinois and moved to Clearwater about 30 years ago with his family. He worked as an information technology manager with Verizon until retiring in 2018, when he turned his attention to city business and began following council meetings.
He watched the council adopt a conceptual plan for Imagine Clearwater in early 2017, which outlined a $55 million park with green space and a simple bandshell for concerts. Residents passed a referendum later that year that allowed the city to build on the charter-protected waterfront, but the ballot question didn’t outline specifics of the redevelopment project. A year and a half later, the council added a 4,000-seat outdoor amphitheater to the project’s design, which Lee believes should have gone to residents for a vote.
Lee also points to recent decisions where he feels residents were ignored, like when the City Council approved two self-storage facilities in 2018 in areas where the code didn’t allow them.
“It’s like we’re going to do what’s good for business and the residents will just have to suck it up,” Lee said.
His platform, which he discussed in a recent interview and details on his website, is less focused on specific policy and more about a guiding philosophy toward residents: “make changes, move forward, add value,” he says.
Lee was a math teacher and auditor before his career with Verizon, so he said he likes to use data to make decisions.
At a Clearwater Neighborhoods Coalition candidate forum last month, he was asked what he would do as a council member to offer housing to families earning less than the average median income. He said he would ask the city’s economic and housing department what they would recommend but expressed hesitancy at helping only “half of the people in Clearwater.”
“I’m not sure that many of those don’t already have that problem solved,” he said.
Asked later to clarify, Lee said he did not have data to show that all people earning less than the average median income needed housing or other assistance and would have to further investigate with city staff to propose affordable housing solutions.
When it comes to sea level rise and climate change, Lee said he believes they are issues that should be addressed but that he still needs more data to determine how Clearwater should act.
He said he has not fully sorted through the city’s Greenprint 2.0 sustainability plan, which outlines goals for greenhouse gas emission reductions, because as a council member he would rely on Clearwater’s sustainability manager to spearhead that issue.
“I need to determine how serious of a problem it is here in Clearwater,” Lee said.
A science panel told planners across Tampa Bay in 2019 that the region could see 2 to 8.5 feet of sea level rise by 2100. Each community will have its own individual impacts, but nowhere on the coast will be untouched, data shows.
Lee said he would push the city to revisit the groundwater replenishment project that was postponed indefinitely in 2019. The public utilities department had completed design and permitting for a facility that would treat wastewater beyond drinking standards and inject it back into the Floridan aquifer so it would make its way back into the drinking supply. But the city halted the plans when construction costs hit $35 million, more than double the estimate from two years prior.
In a race against an incumbent, Lee said he knows he has work to do to get his name out. For now, he is focusing on knocking on doors and trying to reach out to voters through social media, he said.
“I think we need to hear more from our citizens,” he said.