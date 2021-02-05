CLEARWATER — City and community leaders say the creation of a community redevelopment agency in the North Greenwood area will be the engine needed to revitalize the largest low-income region in the city.
But sometimes engines also need a spark, which is what the city hopes it’s providing by paying $350,000 for a property it intends to market for development.
“This acquisition is a very exciting opportunity to help facilitate commercial development on North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, which is the main commercial corridor running through North Greenwood,” Chuck Lane, assistant director of the city’s Economic Development and Housing department, told city council members Jan. 21.
Purchase of the property, which is owned by Springtime Elks Lodge 592 Inc. and was appraised at $350,000, was unanimously approved by the council. The parcel at 1011 Engman St. is 0.52 acres and contains a two-story, 10,690-square-foot building that the city will pay another $35,000 to demolish because it is dated and in need of significant repairs, Lane said.
“This site, if cleared, would be the largest commercial development opportunity along this commercial corridor,” he added. “The city owns adjacent parking and also owns a vacant commercial lot across the street that provides for additional development opportunity.”
Community-led initiative
For more than a year, city staff and the Clearwater Urban Leadership Coalition have been building support for the creation of a community redevelopment agency in the North Greenwood area.
A CRA allows a city to revitalize designated areas by diverting property taxes into a fund to focus on redevelopment projects.
Council members took the first step of many needed steps toward creating that CRA in November after a study showed the area met certain conditions in need of government intervention, such as blight, higher crime rates or a shortage of affordable housing.
That momentum continued Jan. 26 when the Pinellas County Commission passed a resolution giving the city the greenlight to continue moving forward.
City staff will now need to work with a consultant to formulate a CRA plan that will have to be approved by the council. That plan will then also have to be approved by county commissioners.
In a letter to county commissioners, City Manager Bill Horne said the community is part of the fabric of the city of Clearwater.
“I can tell you that this is an exciting opportunity to address long-standing socio-economic conditions that have prevented people in this community from reaching individual and collective potential,” he wrote.
Mayor Frank Hibbard said Jan. 19 that purchasing the Elks Lodge property is proof that the city is committed to turning the community around.
“When I met with the folks that are in favor of the CRA in the North Greenwood neighborhood, which I fully support, I did tell them that one of the things that would probably have to occur would the city would probably have to prime the pump somewhat in the neighborhood for things really to work,” he said.
The opportunity to purchase the property was presented to the city by the newly appointed president of Springtime Elks Lodge 592, Curtis White, and will be beneficial to both sides, Lane said.
“He’s working hard to rebuild the organization, which is experiencing financial difficulties right now,” Lane said. “His hopes are to reestablish the club in a more suitable piece of property.”