In celebration of the grand opening of the new Coachman Park, the city of Clearwater and the Clearwater Hispanic Farmers Market will host a Hispanic cultural celebration on Sunday, July 2.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 300 Cleveland St., local vendors, music and fun events will highlight and celebrate the Hispanic community in the area. The vendors will offer produce items, food trucks, arts and crafts and more.
It wouldn’t be a real Hispanic celebration without some music and dance, so the city has made sure to cover its bases with lots of musical guests. At 10 a.m., dance instructors will kick off the day with some salsa, bachata and merengue lessons. Then at 11 a.m., the Grupo Folklorico Mahetzi will perform on The Green showcasing Mexican dances. From then on, the party will continue with Sones de Mexico at 12:10 p.m., Son Salvaje at 1:30 p.m., Rumberos de Tampa Bay at 3 p.m., DJ Mike Sensation at 5:15 p.m. and finally Peter Frampton at 7 p.m. in the newly opened music venue — The Sound.
Coachman Park is celebrating its grand opening after a $84 million, year-and-a-half redevelopment project. The newly opened park includes new trails, a new playground, and The Sound, a new music venue with 4,000 covered seats and 5,000 lawn seats.
The celebration will host concerts by Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw on June 30; Dave Koz Summer Horns Tour on July 1; and Peter Frampton on July 2. Other events include family activities, health and wellness workshops, food and beverage experiences, and a grand finale on Independence Day with what it is said to be the largest fireworks display in Clearwater’s history accompanied by the Florida Orchestra.
For more information, visit myclearwater.com.