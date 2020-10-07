CLEARWATER — The groundbreaking on the first portion of the long-awaited Imagine Clearwater project is going to have to wait a little bit longer.
On Oct. 1, city leaders decided to put off final approval on a $6.42 million project to renovate and upgrade the Main Library until consultants can nail down the cost of the redevelopment of Coachman Park, which is expected in early November.
The new assessment of the cost, which was last estimated to be roughly $64 million for the entire project, is needed because the City Council in June decided to move a proposed amphitheater from the center to the north end of the park facing the back of the library.
“We do not want to commit council to the library project until we have all of those numbers on the table,” Assistant City Manager Michael Delk told Tampa Bay Newspapers on Oct. 2. “The consultants simply have had enough time to do that.”
Council members’ reaction to the bottom-line cost of the renovations might have also played a role in putting off the final vote to proceed.
The library was closed Sept. 26 in anticipation of construction commencing in mid-October, but the council showed some 11th-hour reluctance during a work session Sept. 28 when it learned the final price tag of the project equaled $6.42 million.
After eliminating $4.9 million in extensive rooftop renovations in June, council members had thought they had brought the cost down to about $4 million. That number, however, didn’t include other factors, such as contingencies, bonds, insurance, and fees.
All five council members said the total was higher than they would’ve liked.
“This is close to a number that we would, it’s not quite that high, but a new library could be built for what we’re spending here,” Mayor Frank Hibbard said. “It’s the price of a fire station. This is not insignificant. And I guess the question that I have is, is it going to increase functionality that much more that it’s necessary?”
The project includes relocating the main entry, building a new grand staircase, installing a new art gallery, updating the entire first floor, installing new working and group spaces and renovating council chambers.
During the work session, Hibbard hinted that he might not vote to move forward and said he would’ve preferred this project wasn’t lumped in with the redevelopment of Coachman Park.
“I’m not wild about this price tag, frankly, and I don’t know that it has all that much to do with Imagine Clearwater,” he said. “I know there are some connections from the library to the park, but I think it’s a little bit of a misrepresentation. I think it ought to be standalone. … I’m on the cusp. I just think it’s a lot of money to spend in redoing the library.”
Some council members wondered whether the contractor, Skanska, might be able to bring the price down.
City Manager Bill Horne said this discussion taking place on the verge of construction was making him “very nervous.”
“Skanska has a reputation and Skanska has shared their perspective on being able to improve the cost of this project,” he said. “So, I don’t want anyone to get the impression that somehow Skanska are magicians. But they really know what they’re doing.”
City staff said there might be some savings in the choice of furniture, but Delk told TBN on Oct. 2 that the price was unlikely to come down much.
He emphasized that the main priority of the Imagine Clearwater project was the redevelopment of the park, so it made sense to hold off until that cost was known.
In the meantime, the library will remain closed as staff works to pare the collection of items and until a decision is made. If the project does eventually proceed, Delk believes the impact on completion, which was expected to be mid-September of 2021, will be minimal.
Council member Mark Bunker said this was not a promising start to Imagine Clearwater.
“We’ve been hearing for many, many months now that Skanska will be able to bring this in under time and under budget,” he said. “And seeing the numbers go up for the library as the first component of this is not a good omen. But I think it is a project that we should continue to commit to.”