Mirabile to lead Public Works
CLEARWATER – Daniel Mirabile has been selected as the director of the city's Public Works Department, effective Sept. 12.
Earlier this summer, Clearwater City Manager Jon Jennings announced the city's Engineering Department and parts of the Parks & Recreation Department would merge to form the Public Works Department, effective Oct. 1.
Mirabile will be responsible for the department and its proposed annual operating budget of $47.4 million and 158.9 full-time-equivalent positions. Services include maintenance, streets and sidewalks, civil engineering, traffic operations, stormwater management and maintenance, and parking system and enforcement.
Mirabile served as deputy director of Public Works for Pinellas County since July 2021. Before that, he served as deputy director of public works at the city of Portland, Maine, from 2018 to 2021.
He spent 20 years working in New York state local government as commissioner of the city of Albany's Department of General Services, deputy commissioner of the Albany County Department of Public Works Department, and policy and legislative analyst with the Albany County Legislature's Majority Counsel's Office.
Habitat for Humanity gets $500K grant
CLEARWATER – Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties says the organization received a $500,000 challenge grant from The Hough Family Foundation.
The grant will be used in part with the Mackenzie Scott gift awarded to Habitat Pinellas and West Pasco in March. Habitat will conduct a matching gift challenge campaign to raise an additional $500,000. The grant will match at a two-for-one ratio all donations from supporters who participate in the challenge campaign.
Habitat is requesting $500,000 in funding to kick-off a six-month $1.5 million Land Acquisition Matching Gift Campaign. This funding will aid in the purchase of land in southern St. Petersburg.
Power Tee training at Chi Chi Rodriguez
CLEARWATER – The Chi Chi Rodriguez Driving Range recently added a patented new training device to its North McMullen Booth Road location.
The Power Tee is an automated teeing system that ensures the golf ball is at the perfect height for each practice swing. With 40 adjustable heights, the tee can be raised or lowered with the push of a button. Because the height can be adjusted to the millimeter, users can find the perfect height for the specific club they’re using and lower their future scores.
The Power Tee allows golfers of all ages and skill levels to practice their swings with the tempo, alignment, and rhythm that is right for them.
The Chi Chi Rodriguez Driving Range is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the Power Tee is available to anyone who purchases a bucket of balls.
PIE unveils custom chopper
ST. PETERSBURG – An original motorcycle customized by Paul Teutul Sr., founder of Orange County Choppers, is now on display at the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.
The one-of-a-kind chopper, which can be seen in the airport’s baggage claim, showcases images of locations around the St. Petersburg and Clearwater area. It is owned by OCC Road House owner Keith Overton.
The 7-foot by 9-foot display area also features four large video screens showing images of the bike being built. On display alongside the custom chopper will be a new Harley Davidson Street Bob Motorcycle, which has also been customized by Teutul Sr. for Bert’s Barracuda.
Empath Health’s general counsel
CLEARWATER – Christy Hendricks has joined Empath Health as general counsel and chief mission legal officer.
Hendricks oversees Empath’s legal, compliance, public policy and legislative affairs teams. She has more than 20 years of in-house legal counsel experience with non-profit healthcare systems and is licensed to practice law in four states. Hendricks most recently served as chief legal officer at OU Medicine, the academic medical system affiliated with the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, where she established the first law department and served as a key legal advisor on the system’s clinical integration with the College of Medicine’s physician practice group and clinics.
Hendricks received her law degree from Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville.
Home Watch extends accreditation
CLEARWATER – Secure Coast Home Watch has earned Accredited Member status from the National Home Watch Association for the eighth year.
Secure Coast Home Watch is owned by John and Victoria Hill of Clearwater. The company serves Pinellas County, including Clearwater, Clearwater Beach, Dunedin, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Largo, Madeira Beach, Palm Harbor, Redington Beach, Safety Harbor, Sand Key Beach, St. Petersburg and Seminole.
Home Watch is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at a person’s vacation or primary home while they are not in residence.