CLEARWATER — Archaeologists announced March 12 that they have found human remains at the site of a former cemetery, which is currently FrankCrum company headquarters.
Archaeologists concluded that the presence of intact coffins and human remains means this is an active cemetery.
“On behalf of myself and the Crum family, I want to acknowledge the past, take pause to learn what we can about it, and pay our respects to the African American families, both present and past, who call this community home,” Matt Crum, co-president of FrankCrum, said in a news release. “This community is active in their pursuit of the facts and today is an important day in that process. Many constructive ideas are being shared about solutions and we want to continue to work with the community and the city of Clearwater to collaborate.”
On March 8, the process known as ground truthing began at 100 S. Missouri Ave., the site of the former St. Matthew’s Baptist Church Cemetery.
The city of Clearwater contracted with engineering firm Cardno to investigate the property. If human remains or a grave were uncovered at any of the two established test locations, then their work would be completed, according to a news release from the city.
Archaeologists ended up finding a total of nine grave shafts in the first work area. In several of the excavations, coffin staining (soil discoloration resulting from a decaying coffin) was observed. In one location an intact coffin that has a viewing window typical of coffins from the early 20th century was located.
Two intact skeletons were found in the two grave shafts that were further investigated. All of the grave shafts appear to be undisturbed and grave artifacts that would have been left on the grave by loved ones were also found.
In one grave shaft, a fragment of a ceramic vase was found and in another two pennies — one dated 1916 and the other from 1923 were found.
The city, community and property owner will now begin the process to determine what will happen next with the active cemetery.
On May 29, 1909, the St. Matthew’s Baptist Church of Clearwater purchased 2.5 acres of land to be used as a cemetery from Robert Padgett, a former mayor of Clearwater and real estate dealer, for $150. The cemetery property was located a little less than a mile southeast of the church in the Clearwater Heights area, and served the African American community there until 1955.
The property was acquired by FrankCrum in 2004, nearly 60 years after the cemetery was to be moved. In February 2020, at the request of local community members and with permission from the Crum Family, the Florida Public Archaeology Network used ground-penetrating radar to survey the area. Approximately 70 potential graves were identified.
“We are committed to working together to properly pay respect to the people who were buried at this location and who were not properly moved in the 1950s,” City Manager Bill Horne said. “We will consult with the community, the NAACP, the current property owner, and the families and loved ones of those who are still buried here.”
Just last month, archaeologists also verified at least 29 occupied graves in Clearwater Heights that had been left behind during a 1954 cemetery relocation.
They found coffins and human remains “in 29 areas” in the residential area at the North Greenwood Cemetery site.