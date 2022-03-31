CLEARWATER — City officials are hopeful for what the future may hold for the historic North Ward Elementary School.
But whatever redevelopment or activation of the site occurs, they can now have peace of mind knowing that the school’s historic integrity will remain intact.
That is because the City Council on March 17 unanimously voted to approve a local historic designation for the school at 900 N. Fort Harrison Ave. that was opened in 1915 and remained in operation until 2009. In 2019, the city purchased the 2-acre site from the Pinellas County School District for $1.8 million.
According to the city, the school is one of Clearwater’s few historic landmarks and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in October. Only seven other locations in the city have the designation.
The local designation may be honorary, but it means if someone buys the property and wants to make improvements, they would have to comply with the historic designation provisions outlined in the city’s development code.
“No building or demolition permit shall be issued for any historic property or for any property included within a historic district without the approval of a certificate of appropriateness by the Community Development Board,” according to a staff report.
“I think this is exciting,” council member Kathleen Beckman said March 14 during a work session. “I think there’s such great possibilities with this North Ward school.”
Those possibilities include plans in the works to bring new life to the vacant property by repurposing it in an effort to help revitalize the Old North Bay Neighborhood.
After acquiring the school, the city hired Wannemacher Jensen Architects to study the site and come up with a rehabilitation and activation plan.
The goal was to preserve the school’s structures, but also restore it so it could possibly be used for a variety of purposes, such as housing, a restaurant, museum, or cultural center.
Now, the city is close to seeking out proposals from developers or entities who would either lease or buy the property with the intent of rehabilitating and reusing the school.
The consultant’s report offered several case studies illustrating successful redevelopments of local properties, such as Armature Works in Tampa, with a variety of uses.
“We have been meeting with various interested businesses who have a strong interest in relocating to this site,” City Manager Jon Jennings said. “I do believe this is a public-private partnership opportunity and so hence the reason why we’re going out to the RFP (request for proposal). But … the city will contribute significantly to what we hope will be the final resolution of tenants.”
Mayor Frank Hibbard said the school was an asset to the entire community and encouraged staff to solicit feedback from the entire city, not just the surrounding neighborhood.
“It’s great to preserve these wonderful buildings. We’ve done it with South Ward and the Capitol Theatre and a few others. It’s really important,” he said.