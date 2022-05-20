CLEARWATER — The 2022 graduates of Clearwater High School have been through more adversity than any of the 115 classes before them.
Between the coronavirus pandemic and the construction of a new school on the aging campus on Gulf to Bay, the Class of 2022 was subjected to challenges never experienced before, including remote schooling, cancelled proms and other ceremonies, and dodging the elements while hopping from one portable classroom to the other throughout the school day. Additionally, Katherine Biddle, the Tornadoes’ beloved longtime athletic director who was recently elected to the FHSAA Hall of Fame, passed away in March following a battle with breast cancer, casting a dark shadow that’s hung heavy over the end of the school year.
But during the CHS Class of ’22 graduation ceremony, held May 20, at BayCare Ballpark, the message was overwhelmingly one of hope and positivity, as everyone from principal Eric Krause to the class valedictorian spoke about new beginnings while simultaneously honoring Biddle’s legacy.
“To say the least, the last couple of years have not been easy for any of you,” Krause said. “I am so proud of each single one of you. Regardless of the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic and a major construction project, you did not slow down. And your leadership and your dedication to your studies while navigating through these challenges are nothing short of amazing. You have owned and embodied our motto — ‘Tradition, honor, pride.’”
After citing some of the class’s accomplishments, including a 96% graduation rate and more than $4 million in scholarships, Krause acknowledged the officials on the stage.
Those included Pinellas County School Board Chair Carol J. Cook, who noted the class has had “the most unique high school experience as any class that’s ever come through (the school).” Also on hand were Deputy Superintendent William Corbett and several CHS teachers and staff.
Krause also recognized Biddle.
“You will notice we have an empty chair in the front row, and that is to remember the late and great Katherine H. Biddle,” Krause said to thunderous applause. “In honor of our late colleague, friend and mentor, we have 44 pink roses, one for each year she served Clearwater High and the Clearwater community.”
Krause then placed a single rose on Biddle’s chair and, following a moment of silence, Cook, Corbett and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard (via video) gave brief speeches before Class of ’22 Valedictorian Kelsey Cooper captivated the crowd with a powerful and inspirational address.
“I decided to focus these next few minutes on something I feel our world is lacking, especially over these unprecedented past couple of years, and that something is hope,” said Cooper, a muti-sport athlete with a 4.8376 GPA who will attend the University of Florida to study medicine in the fall.
“We live in a world where it’s cool to have a negative outlook on life, a world where the easiest way to start a conversation with someone is to find something you can both complain about,” Cooper said. “It is this defeated outlook that you find a lack a hope. This belief that this is as good as it gets.
“Seniors, I think one of the worst things we can do going into the future is to believe that the best is past us. It’s best to choose to take a stand that what is coming is better than what has come before. Let’s have hope, and let’s create our own futures. The only person who can decide the path you will take is you.”
Following a procession of roughly 250 seniors walking the stage to receive their diplomas, the kids came down the ramp to warm welcomes, congratulatory hugs and selfies through a tunnel of teachers, and after the last name was read, the students were instructed to move their tassels to the left, signifying the official end to their Clearwater High School careers. Hundreds of red caps then filled the air as fireworks illuminated the sky over the stadium as the jubilant seniors ran excitedly around the field.