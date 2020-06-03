Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes rescued dolphin to its forever home

CLEARWATER — Clearwater Marine Aquarium recently was selected by National Marine Fisheries Service to be the forever home to a new rescued male dolphin. The new dolphin will provide a companion for CMA rescued resident Nicholas, another male Atlantic bottlenose dolphin.
In July 2019, the Atlantic bottlenose dolphin stranded in shallow waters off Fiesta Key. When he was rescued, the dolphin was weak and was found to have severe pneumonia. After several weeks of treatment, the dolphin’s health improved but further testing indicated he had hearing loss. Due to his ongoing health issues and hearing loss, NMFS ultimately determined the dolphin was not a candidate for release.
“Like all the rescued animals at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, we are looking forward to providing the best care possible for this dolphin,” said CEO Frank Dame. “He will have a loving and enriching home here at CMA and we’re so proud to be selected by National Marine Fisheries Service to care for him. I’d like to thank the teams at NMFS, SeaWorld, and Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder for rescuing and caring for this incredible animal. We’re especially excited to invite our guests to help us in welcoming him and naming him. To encourage locals to come see him, we are extending our Florida resident reopening special until June 7.”
Estimated to be approximately 26 years old, the dolphin weighs 700 pounds and will join Nicholas at CMA’s Dolphin Terrace.
“Clearwater Marine Aquarium has a history of providing excellent care for rescued marine life and their team has expertise with dolphins who exhibit hearing loss, like Panama and PJ,” said Dr. Erin Fougères, NOAA Fisheries Marine Mammal Stranding Program administrator.
Home to the famous rescued dolphins Winter and Hope from the “Dolphin Tale” movies, Clearwater Marine Aquarium also cares for two other rescued dolphins, Nicholas and PJ, as well as sea turtles, pelicans, otters, and nurse sharks. All dolphins are deemed non-releasable by NMFS due to injuries and the lack of survival skills. In the fall, CMA will open an expanded facility with a brand-new dolphin habitat, tripling its current habitat space.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium reopened to guests on May 15 after being closed for 60 days. CMA implemented significant additional safety precautions to protect staff, animals, and guests while ensuring a fun and educational visit with limited guests. The Florida Resident Reopening Special provides $19.99 admission for adults and $15.99 for kids. The public is invited to provide suggested names for this dolphin at SeeWinter.com. The deadline for submissions is midnight June 7.