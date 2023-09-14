OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Mrs. Pearson at Pinellas Virtual School in Clearwater has received a donation of $135 from the SONIC Foundation for the project "Positive Behavior School Store" for grades PreK-2.
The donation is part of $1 milllion the foundation donated in August to support local education across the country.
SONIC donates a portion of every drink, slush, and shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities. Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $26 million to funding local classrooms.