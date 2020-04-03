CLEARWATER — Zev Buffman, former president and CEO of Ruth Eckerd Hall, passed away from natural causes April 1 in Seattle, Washington.
Buffman was 89.
According to a press release, Buffman joined Ruth Eckerd Hall in 2011, overseeing a $10 million renovation of the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in downtown Clearwater and the initial planning and fundraising for the $11 million renovation of Ruth Eckerd Hall. In addition, Buffman advocated for increasing arts education outreach in the community and the professional development of young artists.
In making the announcement, Ruth Eckerd Hall President and CEO Susan Crockett said, “The entire Ruth Eckerd Hall family mourns the passing of a fearless leader. Zev was a larger-than-life legend whose remarkable passion, creativity and energy shaped the Ruth Eckerd Hall of today. We extend our deepest sympathy to Zev’s wife Vilma, children and family in their grief.”
Mike Bollenback, Ruth Eckerd Hall chairman of the board, said Zev’s passion for the arts was the driving force behind his commitment to move Ruth Eckerd Hall forward during his tenure as CEO.
“Zev’s tireless dedication to the organization will be evident for years to come,” Bollenback added. “On behalf of the entire of board of directors, our thoughts are with his wife and family during this sad time.”
Prior to joining Ruth Eckerd Hall, Buffman was president and CEO of the RiverPark Center of Performing Arts in Owensboro, Kentucky, where, during his eight-year tenure, he helped turn the “remote outpost” into a major entertainment hub. His many responsibilities included director on the Kentucky Arts Council Board, director on the new Louisville Arena Board, and president and CEO of the International Mystery Writers’ Festival. The New Mystery Festival earned Buffman’s new plays four Edgar nominations, an Edgar Award and a coveted Raven Award from the Mystery Writers of America in New York City.
During the early 1960s while still in college, Buffman brought his first musical to Broadway and has never looked back.
He has produced more than 40 Broadway shows and 100 national tours. His many Broadway hits include Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” for its first run on Broadway. He also introduced Elizabeth Taylor in her Broadway debut of “The Little Foxes,” Dustin Hoffman in “Jimmy Shine,” Angela Lansbury in “Blyth Spirit” and the official Broadway revivals of “Oklahoma!,” “West Side Story,” “Brigadoon” and “Peter Pan.”
In addition to producing national Broadway tours, he was instrumental in southeastern Florida entertainment, having managed Miami’s Coconut Grove Playhouse, Fort Lauderdale’s Parker Playhouse and Miami Beach’s Jackie Gleason Performing Arts Center. In 1988, Buffman co-founded the NBA’s Miami Heat.
In October 2018, Buffman announced his retirement from Ruth Eckerd Hall and relocated with his wife, Vilma, to the Seattle coast.