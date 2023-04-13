CLEARWATER — More than a decade into its quest to improve safety at a notoriously dangerous intersection and four years after floating a possible solution, Pinellas County is pumping the brakes.
In the County Commission’s April 6 work session, public works director Kelli Levy suggested the county “take a pause and implement some temporary changes” at Belcher Road and Gulf to Bay Boulevard. The point of concern: the idea, first raised in April 2019, to eliminate left turns at the intersection and instead have motorists make U-turns and less-dangerous right turns.
Analysis suggested that $13.5 million concept, which first went to the County Commission in 2020, would be cheaper and more effective than the alternatives: widening the road or adding an overpass. But residents who participated in a survey ranked the U-turns behind the other two options, with most saying they worried drivers wouldn’t know how to navigate the arrangement, which would be a first in Florida.
Now, instead of finishing the project development and environment study for the U-turn system, county staff want to try changing the traffic flow without new construction. They said closing one left-turn lane at a time could shed light on how drivers would respond to a new system, without costing the county any money.
“It’s really just to kind of see, would people make their way around, almost like the lane was closed for (construction) work,” said Tom Washburn of the Public Works Department’s traffic division. “We’re talking about doing this on a very much smaller scale, incrementally, just to see how this works.”
The intersection, home to a Publix, a Walmart and a CVS, has long been known as one of Pinellas’ most hazardous, with nearly 700 crashes there from 2014 through 2020.
The median U-turn system would involve medians with dedicated U-turn lanes with traffic signals on Gulf to Bay, also known as State Road 60. A driver who’s headed north on Belcher and wants to turn left, for example, would instead turn right at the intersection, then use the U-turn to head west. A driver going east on Gulf to Bay who wants to turn north would go through the intersection, use the U-turn and then turn right onto Belcher.
It was the only configuration, of 10 considered, that addressed all the intersection’s problems, Levy said. With most of the traffic heading east or west, it would relieve congestion, and getting rid of left turns would remove much of the danger. Though not previously used in Florida, the median U-turn system is entrenched elsewhere — it’s also known as the Michigan left turn, for the state that started using it in the 1960s.
Commissioner Dave Eggers compared the concerns over its local novelty to the consternation from many, including him, when U.S. 19 was changed to remove left turns from cross-streets.
“That was a lot of pushback when that happened, and I think that’s turned out really well,” he said.
Levy said the public works staff hopes the one-lane-at-a-time closure test produces the data the county needs to finally settle on a plan. The county will likely seek to start the lane closures later this year, she said, with an aim to avoid tourism peaks and holidays.
“We’re not trying to cause any chaos out there,” Levy said. “I don’t want to come back and say, ‘Do nothing,’ because we clearly have an issue at this intersection, and we need to find a solution.”