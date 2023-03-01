CLEARWATER — Who can afford to serve in elected office for Tampa Bay’s third-largest city?
During the past few decades, most City Council members have been retirees or business owners with the freedom to adjust their schedules around government business. They’ve also been disproportionality white and male.
It’s ostensibly a part-time job with demands at all hours. With a salary of $27,492 for council members and $32,990 for mayor, it has been a hard sell for young people building careers, parents supporting children and workers with inflexible full-time jobs.
On Monday, first-term council member Lina Teixeira formally proposed what has been discussed for years but never advanced: increasing council member salaries to match the full-time nature of the job and attract candidates beyond retirees or independently wealthy residents.
“I’ve been told many times that this may be political suicide to actually spearhead this effort, but I’m willing to take that risk if it means that I’m going to leave that door a little bit open wider on my way out,” Teixeira said. “I think that this position should be accessible to the majority of the citizens, and it needs to start off with a livable wage.”
Teixeira suggested a $60,000 to $70,000 salary range but the council directed human resources staff to research proposed salaries and bring back data for discussion. If approved, the council could vote to enact the change no earlier than the next election cycle in March 2024.
Clearwater has a council-manager form of government, where the council sets policy and a professional administrator runs day-to-day operations. Lakeland, with the same government and roughly the same population as Clearwater, pays council members $31,687 and its mayor $47,531.
In St. Petersburg, a city more than double Clearwater’s size, the “strong mayor” acts as chief executive and council members serve as the legislative body. Council members earned $54,384 last year.
But Teixeira said “the complexity of this city far exceeds its size,” crediting city attorney David Margolis with the quote. She said Clearwater council members govern over the nation’s top-rated beach, diverse neighborhoods, a blighted downtown and “a tumultuous relationship” with the Church of Scientology.
Council member Mark Bunker acknowledged he wouldn’t have been able to run for his first term in 2020 had he not been retired but cautioned that he was “reluctant to vote myself a raise.”
Council member Kathleen Beckman has long advocated for more diversity in city government but said the council should not be discussing salary increases without also revisiting the creation of districts.
“It’s a broader discussion about how best to try to increase diversity here,” Beckman said.
Over the years, charter review committees have talked about salary increases for council and changing the five at-large seats to include districts, but neither idea has advanced.
Despite the politically messy vote, Teixeira said she considers the timing to be right.
Teixeira, who owns a wearable art business, is not up for a second term until 2026.
Mayor Frank Hibbard has already announced he will not seek a second term in 2024, leaving that seat open. Council member David Allbritton will be term-limited from running again when his seat is up in 2026.
That leaves only Beckman and Bunker on the ballot in 2024.
Allbritton, a retired contractor, acknowledged that Clearwater’s system has resulted in a majority of elected officials “who look like me here, retired old people.”
He said the all-day demands of the role make it a full-time job, but past councils have avoided addressing the salary issue “because nobody wants to vote a bigger wage for themselves.”
“We need to be doing this to include more people that could do this that are good people that won’t do it until they retire,” Allbritton said.