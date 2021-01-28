Clearwater partners with Sheriff’s Office on mental health unit

CLEARWATER — When it comes to dealing with mental health-related calls, Police Chief Dan Slaughter says officers are outgunned. They lack the resources, time, and training needed to offer long-term solutions to those suffering from mental illness, he told City Council members Jan. 19.
A new partnership with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office aims to change that. On Jan. 21, council members unanimously voted to spend $143,200 to help to establish a pilot program to handle mental health-related calls for service.
“Officers are essentially equipped with two tools when it comes to dealing with mental health. It’s their mouth and the Baker Act, and those are the only two resources they currently have,” Slaughter said, referring to the law that allows officers to temporarily detain those suffering from mental illness if there is evidence they could be a harm to themselves or others.
In September, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri established a $650,000 program where six teams of deputies would be paired with mental health professionals to address certain types of calls. The Clearwater program gets on board that program, creating a unit of two officers who will team with crisis response specialists employed by the Sheriff’s Office. The department will pay the Sheriff’s Office $71,600 for use of each specialist.
The teams will both respond to in-progress calls and follow-up on those suffering from mental illness.
“They will be able to flag calls now that indicate there is an underlying mental health condition and we can follow up, as opposed to this hamster wheel of a person being Baker Acted, hoping they connect to resources,” he said. “They’ll actually follow up and try to make sure that connection occurs.”
Each year, the department responds to at least 1,400 calls that involve mental health-related issues, Slaughter said. Therefore, the goal is to both help people and cut down on repetitive calls.
“We don’t want to put people with mental health conditions in jail, so we’re going to look at that data as well to make sure that they are actually getting connected to services and not going to jail.”
Hopefully, the program could also reduce officers’ reliance on the Baker Act, said Slaughter, who added that both he and Gualtieri agree it is used too often in law enforcement. Gualtieri had previously said 200,000 Baker Acts are done each year in Florida with about 11,000 of them in Pinellas County. About 50% of the state’s Baker Acts are done by law enforcement.
“We over-Baker Act not because we’re mean. We do it because we don’t want to make a call and then go back and find somebody hanging from a shoestring in a garage,” he said. “I mean that’s a lot of burden and responsibility on a 25-year-old to know they cannot take action and somebody could die.”
He said each crisis response specialist will have a better idea of when the Baker Act is necessary.
The Largo Police Department also has touted the success of its mental health unit, which pairs an officer with a social worker from Directions for Living.
City Manager Bill Horne said he is comfortable with this approach because the proliferation of guns in the community demands an officer be present.
“I think we’re putting the right people in the right place to address these kind of highly stressful situations,” he said.
Slaughter said he hopes to have the program up and running by Feb. 1.