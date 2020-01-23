CLEARWATER — Honeywell Aerospace, which has been involved with space flight since the Apollo program of the 1960s, signed a $150 million contract with Lockheed Martin Corp. at its Ulmerton Road plant on Jan. 17.
Ben Nicholson, vice president of government relations for Honeywell, says the company’s new contract to build Orion, NASA’s next-generation space capsule, extends the company’s economic impact on the local community.
According to Nicholson, Honeywell is one of Clearwater’s biggest employers, with 1,834 workers at the U.S. 19 facility alone. Those employees live in Clearwater, Largo, Safety Harbor, and other nearby towns.
“The impact here locally is just unbelievable. It’s tough to quantify, because there are always second- and third-order effects,” he told the Beacon moments after the signing. “It’s not just the suppliers and their jobs.”
All those employees have to pay for housing, clothing, automobiles, groceries, entertainment, and other goods and services, adding untold millions to the local economy.
Honeywell, with its aging, low-slung buildings at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Ulmerton Road, may have an unassuming profile against the skyline, but its role in aerospace history is large.
Vehicle management systems design
The contract signed on Jan. 17 requires Honeywell to develop and install a variety of vehicle management systems on the Orion capsule under Lockheed Martin, the prime contractor for Orion. They include local area network and vehicle management software; i.e., navigations systems and flight control software.
In September, NASA and Lockheed Martin finalized a $4.6 billion contract for the production and operation of six Orion spacecraft, with the option of ordering a dozen overall in the years ahead.
Honeywell has been subcontractor to Lockheed on past aerospace programs.
Honeywell Aerospace, which also was involved in the Apollo program, including man’s first walk on the moon, has already been working on the computer hardware and local area network that manages Orion’s flight. That hardware includes the three-axis gyro system that accurately tracks the spacecraft’s attitude in space.
Locals building the systems
That brings up another aspect of Honeywell: Locals who work for the company. Heath Higgins, who lives in Palm Harbor, is responsible for designing some of the systems that will operate the capsule. Higgins, a project engineer, was honored by NASA in 2005 for his work on the Orion project.
It’s more than a 40-hour job, said Higgins, who has worked on Orion for a dozen years.
“Lead project engineers have to be available around the clock,’’ Higgins told the Beacon. He helps design the capsule’s local area network and is developing the proprietary operating system that run multiple applications. He works on the Vehicle Management Computer, which Honeywell describes as four control modules in one box. The computer has two, self-checking processes that can perform flight control, communications control and other jobs. According to Honeywell, the VMC “contains enough processing for the entire vehicle.”
Then there’s Nicholson himself. The Honeywell executive grew up here.
In the moments before the contract signing, Nicholson addressed a room of some 200 Honeywell employees. “People in Clearwater make this (Orion) program possible,” he told them. “I grew up here, and was educated (here). I know as well as anyone the Gulf Coast produces some very extraordinary people.”
“To be accurate, I attended Leila G. Davis Elementary School (on Landmark Drive), Safety Harbor Middle School, and Countryside High School,” Nicholson said after the signing, laughing.
After graduating from high school, Nicholson attended the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.
“After I graduated in 1996, my first duty was in St. Petersburg,” he said. “I didn’t spend a whole lot of time in St. Pete, because I was deployed to South America and the Caribbean. There’s nothing like the look on someone’s face when you rescue them. Or when you stop a drug runner. It’s a very rewarding job.”
After a decade in the Coast Guard, Nicholson was detailed to Capitol Hill, where he served as a paid staffer on the House Appropriations Committee, helping to write bills for lawmakers. After that he moved to government relations for Honeywell, building relationships with federal, state, and local authorities, regulatory agency heads and key policymakers.
When he returns to Clearwater on Honeywell business or to visit, he sees a growing community.
“This area has grown so much since I lived here,” Nicholson says. “The whole north part of the county up to Tarpon Springs, it’s unbelievable.”
Other local companies benefit
As such, Nicholson helps bring Honeywell work, which keeps local Honeywell employees working.
Adam Kress, a spokesman for Honeywell, said other local companies and their employees piggyback on contracts, including Alro Industrial Supply, Clearwater; Cam Bobcad Inc., Clearwater; Depco Pump Co., Clearwater; Nelco Products Inc., Largo; Software House/Convergint, Clearwater; Electronic Precepts Florida, Largo; and Conax Florida Corp., St. Petersburg.
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a Democrat from St. Petersburg who spoke with the Beacon, lauded the company’s contribution to the local economy. (Full disclosure: Honeywell International contributed $8,500 to Crist’s 2019 campaign fund. Boeing, Lockheed, and other aerospace companies regularly contribute to candidates of both parties).
“The Orion crew capsule spacecraft that will be used to fly Americans back to the moon is being built right here in our backyard,” he told the audience before the signing. “It’s an incredible opportunity for Pinellas County manufacturers, technicians, and engineers to be part of the new era in American space exploration.”
It was fitting then, that the last official act after the signing was the reveal: “The road to Mars runs through Clearwater,” Nicholson said grandly as an executive pulled a long sheet off a tall graphic bearing the words “Orion” and “Clearwater” in big type.