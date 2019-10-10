CLEARWATER – When the City Council OK’d nearly a half-million dollars for 65 reconditioned parking pay stations on Oct. 2, the city stepped into the future of parking.
The $458,900 the city will spend on refurbished Cale parking pay stations and attendant software will make it not only easier on drivers to pay for parking, it will also help the city track its non-paying customers.
Instead of putting coins in a meter and walking back to the car to place a paper parking receipt under the front windshield, drivers will now enter their license plate numbers into the new parking kiosks and walk away. The new “Pay by Plate” system also lets patrons pay for parking using the ParkMobile parking app, which also lets drivers extend their parking session from the phone without having to run back to the pay station. The app also texts reminders to drivers when the parking term is about to expire, city officials said.
But the intelligence that reminds drivers of their time limits by text is the same technology that helps the city track drivers in parking spaces that have timed out.
According to city Parking Manager Steve Reiter, who described the new system for council members, the new parking system has three parts: the random Cale (pronounced Call-lay) pay stations that will replace all the single-space parking meters on the beach; the ParkMobile parking app that lets drivers pay via smartphone; and Vigilant, the license plate recognition technology that links it all.
According to the makers of ParkMobile, the software can be used in 3,000 locations in most major American cities, covers more than a million parking spots, and lets drivers reserve spots at concert venues, sports arenas and other large venues before event day.
Vigilant Solutions, with its motto, “Identify scofflaws. Recover fines. Increase revenue,” says its software can send text alerts to city parking officials when a car’s time has expired. The license plate recognition software, which can be mounted on police vehicles to locate vehicles driven by wanted felons, helps “municipal parking units in enforcing policies, collecting outstanding fines and locating repeat violators,” Vigilant said.
License plate images and other data is stored on a commercial database owned by Vigilant; city officials can access the data using usernames and passwords. Authorized personnel can quickly search billions of records to identify the best place to locate a vehicle that is eligible for booting or towing in an effort to collect fines, Vigilant said.
Reiter also told the council that the new system, which consists of 65 solar-powered pay stations that cost $5,990 each, will be spaced out so the maximum number of parking spaces can be assigned to each pay station. He told council member David Allbritton that he hopes to locate some Pay by Plate stations to downtown. By ordering refurbished equipment, he saved the city about $1,300 for each pay station, Reiter said.
Reiter, who took over the helm from former parking director Mark Yedinak on June 24, has extensive experience, having managed the modern parking systems that run Indianapolis International Airport’s massive parking lots. The airport uses automatic vehicle identification (AVI) tags that affix to windshields. Using cameras and other reading equipment, the airport limits lot access to registered drivers who either pre-pay or allow the airport to deduct payment. The pre-programmed tags also help monitor space availability.
Reiter’s supervisor, Engineering Director Scott Rice, told the Beacon when Reiter was hired in July that the new system will help the city better track its parking revenue.
“License plate recognition helps to increase efficiency of garage and lot operations and improves parking enforcement,” Rice told the Beacon. “We also use equipment to sense parking space usage, which allows for directing motorists to available parking.” The city also wants to use the system to gather data for planning the location of future parking, he said.
Reiter agrees.
“With LPR, cameras register their license plates into the system when a driver comes to park in a garage or lot,” he said. “Traffic personnel that monitor the lots can ensure drivers have paid for their parking quickly.”
The city will beta-test the interconnectivity of the pay stations, the ParkMobile software, and license plate recognition systems in the Garden Avenue garage by Nov. 1. The new pay stations should go online on the beach starting in November and should be completed by spring break 2020, city officials said.
The kiosks could also be installed by January at the Station Square Parking Garage at 628 Cleveland St., the entrance to which is off Laura Street, city officials said.
Cars cannot be backed into spaces where the Pay by Plate systems operate because the system must read license plates of parked cars to work properly, city officials said.
The ParkMobile app is available for download in the App store for the iPhone, the Google Play store for Android devices, and the Microsoft store for Windows phones. Residents who live in Clearwater city limits can sign up to have their transaction fee waived, city officials said.
Visit myclearwater.com/parking for details.
“Our goal is to provide our residents and visitors with an enjoyable time in downtown Clearwater and Clearwater Beach, so we want to make parking as easy as possible so patrons can go about enjoying their day,” Reiter said.