CLEARWATER — The first phase of the Imagine Clearwater waterfront redevelopment project gets a weeklong celebration starting Wednesday, June 28, with events spotlighting a new Coachman Park that was more than 18 months and $84 million in the making.
“As I’ve been saying, this place is a game-changer,” Clearwater Mayor Brian Aungst said during a recent tour of the 19-acre property at the bottom of downtown’s Cleveland and Drew streets. “I’ve been fortunate enough to travel the world, and I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s just phenomenal, especially on the waterfront and with all the activities there are to do.”
The walkthrough was led by Clearwater’s senior public information coordinator, Allie Chandler-Baier, and Catherine Corcoran, senior landscape architect and construction project manager. The pair highlighted the site’s lakes, trails and playgrounds, and additions including The Sound, an outdoor music venue boasting 4,000 covered seats and 5,000 lawn seats.
“This world-class amphitheater is going to fill the void between the (Mid Florida Credit Union) amphitheater and Amalie Arena in Tampa and, of course, Raymond James (Stadium),” Aungst said. “So, people are excited about that.”
“Fifty trees were saved and kept in a nursery on-site and then replanted, so there’s a bit of the original Coachman here in the new park,” Chandler-Baier said.
More than 800 trees and palms have been planted in total. The waterfront area also features now also includes additional restrooms and new dockmaster’s office and logistics command center for the marina.
“The park is going to connect us to the beach and give people who are staying there something to do on the days they want to get off the beach,” the mayor said. (“They) can take the Clearwater Ferry over and enjoy the park and have lunch and then take the ferry back.”
Aungst predicted the park revamp will prove to be “a catalyst for further downtown redevelopment.”
He noted there are several other nearby projects in various stages of development, including a development by New York-based Gotham Organization set to feature hotel, retail, commercial and restaurant space on the former Harborview spot and 600 rental units on the old City Hall site.
Its planned “music-themed Tapestry hotel (will be) perfect for out in front of the Sound,” the mayor said.
Aungst said the city has 3,000 public parking spots within a few blocks of the park, with an additional 2,000 private spots they can utilize. There also are plans to build a 550-space parking garage in the next two years.
“We’ve found people are willing to walk three to seven blocks at the most to get to a destination, which is similar if you were at Amalie or Raymond James or even parking at the mall,” Aungst said. “They will be coming down Cleveland Street and downtown, and that is going to spur on more business for restaurants and retail because of the crowds we are going to get. I really believe this will be the catalyst to see the downtown revitalized.”
Patrons also can utilize the Jolley Trolley service to access the area.
Corcoran said planners tried to make Coachman Park efficient and adaptable.
“We tried to think of everything to make this place easy to maintain and as flexible as possible,” Corcoran said. “Most important was how we balanced the concert venue with the park space for families to be able to do things on their own. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time, and we can’t wait to activate it.
“Before, we had a parking lot and a tennis court and not much else here, and that’s not the right use for publicly owned waterfront space. Publicly owned waterfront space is supposed to be for the people.”
For more information on the weeklong reopening of Coachman Park, visit myclearwater.com.