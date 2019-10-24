CLEARWATER — The Edgewater Drive Neighborhood Association (EDNA) on Oct. 12 lost its appeal to block what it considers a white elephant of a condominium building inside the hamlet of single-family homes.
Administrative Law Judge Francine Ffolkes listened to lawyers representing the neighborhood in August, and promised to rule by November. And now that ruling is in: No dice, the project continues. Ffolkes rejected the neighborhood’s contention that the Clearwater Community Development Board did not properly weigh evidence and failed to follow procedure when approving the condo project.
She wrote in her 13-page final order that Edgewater residents had asked Ffolkes to make decisions she isn’t allowed to make, such as reweighing the evidence and weighing the credibility of witnesses. The actions “violate” her standard of review, she wrote.
The building, a 7-story, 86-foot-tall condominium development by Edgewater Valor Capital LLC, was approved 5-2 by the CDB on June 25.
Residents have long argued that a tall building along Edgewater Drive will destroy the serenity of the neighborhood, create traffic congestion, and destroy residents’ sunset views of St. Joseph’s Bay. In short, a building towering over the rest of the neighborhood does not fit the character of the neighborhood.
Ffolkes wrote in her final order that her role was not to determine whether Edgewater Valor Capital’s building was too tall, too big, blocked the sunset for residents in surrounding single-family homes, or other physical aspects of the project.
The question is “whether there is evidence to support the CDB’s decision,” she wrote.
Instead, Ffolkes said she based her decision on whether the board had followed the law.
Developers met Section 3-914
During the June CDB hearing, residents referred to the city’s own zoning rules to argue against the project. Citing Clearwater Community Development Code Section 3-914, Edgewater Neighborhood Association President Kate Belniak, Clearwater Neighborhoods Association representative Bill Jonson, and neighborhood residents argued that the city’s own zoning rules required the CDB to block the project.
That section, which has been upheld in court, states that new development projects in Clearwater must:
• Be in harmony with the scale, bulk, coverage, density, and character of the properties in which it is located
• Not significantly impair the value of adjacent land and buildings
• Minimize traffic congestion
• Be consistent with the community character of the immediate vicinity, and
• Not adversely affect visual, acoustic and olfactory senses on adjacent properties.
Attorney Kim Kaszuba, who argued the appeal for Edgewater residents, told the Beacon that “reasonable minds would say the condo project does not fit the neighborhood. At all.”
Kaszuba hoped the CDB’s failure to ensure the builders met Section 3-914 would lead Ffolkes to rule in favor of the residents on appeal.
“Essentially, the CDB didn’t hold the applicant to the fire to make sure that each and every one of the elements was met,” Kaszuba said.
Not a due process issue
In the end, Ffolkes disagreed with Kaszuba and Edgewater residents who showed scale drawings that showed the stark difference between the tall condo and large parking lot against the single-family homes, some of which will be in the shadow of the condo building.
She ruled that Edgewater Valor “presented substantial competent evidence” that it met each and every one of the criteria in Section 3-914, “including the five criteria specifically contested by EDNA.” Not only that, but the CDB correctly followed the law by finding that Edgewater Valor met its burden of proof for approval.
Jonson, who helped the neighborhood fight the condo project before the CDB, disagreed.
“It is unfortunate that the law judge did not provide the specific references to where she found that ‘substantial competent evidence’ exists for each of the five criteria of the Community Development Code Section 3-914.” he said. “I believe that during the appeal, EDNA presented substantial competent evidence that the applicant’s documentation package did not meet the required burden of proof.”
The June CDB hearing was a day-long event that grew confused and hobbled the effort of residents and other witnesses unfamiliar with zoning processes.
According to residents, the CDB failed to follow due process in two areas: First, by not letting certain people admit evidence, and second, by failing to consider resident testimony on traffic congestion.
Although Kaszuba characterized these alleged failures as due process violations, “neither one presented a procedural due process issue,” the judge wrote. Not only that, Ffolkes believes that reweighing evidence from the CDB hearing or reweighing the credibility of witnesses — which in effect the Edgewater residents requested — “violates” her responsibility as an administrative law judge.
“Clearly the original hearing at the CDB meeting suffered from the lack of professional neighborhood representation familiar with the Clearwater Land Development Code and quasi-judicial procedures,” Jonson said. “It is the reason that the Clearwater Charter Review Committee at its last meeting discussed the need for an ombudsman to assist neighborhoods in front of the CDB.”
An Edgewater Drive resident who asked not to be named said, “I think the Judge wants to agree, but is limited with this kind of appeal.”
Valor Capital attorney Brian Aungst Jr. said the condo property at the corner of Edgewater Drive and Sunset Point Road in north Clearwater is zoned Tourist, regardless of surrounding residences. “The only residential use allowed is condominium on the property zoned ‘Tourist,’” he said.
“Valor Capital is committed to improving the quality of life within the City of Clearwater and its neighborhoods,” the company said after the ruling. “With the appeal successfully resolved we, and our neighborhood supporters, look forward to continuing to work with EDNA for the betterment of the entire community.”