SAFETY HARBOR — September is National Service Dog Month, and one Safety Harbor veteran and his service dog were recently recognized for their volunteer efforts after military service.
Jeff Snyder and his service dog, Echo, were recently honored by the #StillServing initiative of the national Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.
The #StillServing campaign is raising awareness about the different ways veterans continue a life of service beyond their military career and how their ongoing contributions make a positive difference for communities and beyond.
“Our veterans are the backbone of our society,” said Michelle Cheesman, spokesperson for the #StillServing organization. “A lot of these veterans have been through some bad experiences and it helps get them out of their heads. Helping others helps yourself.”
Snyder, 56, is an example of the organization’s philosophy. He served two tours of duty with the Army in the Middle East. On returning home, he found himself injured and suffering from PTSD. Then he found Echo, a Dutch shepherd rescue dog, and drove to all the way North Carolina to get her.
Echo was not a trained service dog, but Snyder saw something special in her.
“The way she would look at me and the way she would act; I just knew there was something there,” he said. “Echo literally saved my life more than once.”
So he got her trained to be a service animal with K9 Partners For Patriots, and the two of them set out on a mission to help others.
Snyder started working with Grottoes International, an organization that provides dentistry for children with special needs all over the world. He is now an executive director.
The organization helps parents cover the cost of expensive dentistry that is often not covered by medical insurance, according to Snyder.
“Whatever insurance doesn’t pay, we chip in,” he said. “It’s one less thing for parents to worry about.”
Snyder travels all over the world promoting the organization and fundraising, and Echo goes where he goes. Members fund their own travel and other expenses, to make sure funds raised go directly to the children served.
“Everything we do is self-funded.” Snyder said. “That’s our own form of charity.”
And he gets his rewards in seeing the results of the dentistry provided through Grottoes International.
“The best part is you get to see some of the kids,” Snyder said. “They are smiling and their teeth don’t hurt anymore. You can actually see the results.”