SAFETY HARBOR — A progress report on recent changes to Safety Harbor’s trash pickup schedule at the Nov. 21 City Commission meeting led to a discussion on whether it would be more feasible to contract with a private company than to continue using city workers and equipment.
Public Works Director Renee Cooper said that since dividing the city into three zones instead of two and having both garbage and yard waste collected on the same day, overtime hours have decreased from 50-plus per month to just 10. Total waste collected has increased from 620 tons of garbage and yard waste per month to 640 tons per month.
The problem is, Cooper added, the sanitation department continues to have numerous job vacancies, and employees from other departments are being asked to assist with trach and yard waste pickup.
“As of today, we have seven total vacancies,” she said. “These vacancies make it (trash collection) virtually impossible without the use of other public works staff and employees of a temporary staffing agency.”
Cooper then presented the idea of contracting with a private waste removal company similar to ones used by several other local municipalities.
Currently, Safety Harbor residents pay $31.68 per month for a once-weekly trash and yard waste pickup. In Seminole, residents pay $15.39 for twice-weekly pickup. In Oldsmar, residents pay $15.27 for twice-weekly pickup.
A similar reduction in cost for commercial pickup was seen with current rates in Safety Harbor at $398.56 for twice weekly pick up of a 4-yard dumpster. Seminole businesses currently pay $249.75 for the same service, while in Oldsmar the cost is $190.92.
City Manager Matt Spoor said the public works department is simply stretched too thin to continue services as they are.
“We really don’t have another option right now than modify services, which we don’t want to do,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot more we can modify.”
Spoor is recommending the city put out a request for proposals from waste removal companies to explore the possibility of privatizing sanitation services. The remaining sanitation employees could then be absorbed into other vacant positions in the public works department.
“I’m in favor of looking into it,” said Mayor Joe Ayoub. “Maybe there is an economy of scale where other people can do it.”
Commissioner Andy Steingold is also in favor of investigating a private waste collection option.
“I think it’s a no brainer,” he said. “I’m all for using city employees, but I think we have a serious issue here. We have other employees from other departments who are pitching in, but they are not happy about it.”
Commissioner Cliff Merz has some hesitation about discontinuing city sanitation services too quickly.
“I’m uncomfortable with going directly to sourcing it out,” he said. “I would like to explore all the options.”
At the conclusion of the discussion, commissioners directed public works staff to continue recruiting efforts, explore possible changes to pay rates to attract new workers, and to develop an RFP for sanitation