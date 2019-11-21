CLEARWATER — When it comes to turning heads, not many politicians, celebrities or athletes can eclipse the pure star power of PGA legend Jack Nicklaus.
Known as the “Golden Bear” during a Hall of Fame career that included 117 Professional Golfers’ Association wins and 18 major championships, Nicklaus came to Clearwater recently to help rededicate the Nicklaus Family Center at pal Chi Chi Rodriguez’s Golf Academy, a school born of a unique public-private partnership that utilizes golf to teach life lessons located at 3030 N. McMullen Booth Road.
The Nov. 8 ceremony was held in honor of the Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation’s 40th anniversary and was attended by officials from several area communities including Clearwater Mayor George Cretekos, Clearwater City Councilman Hoyt Hamilton and Dunedin City Commissioner Heather Gracy, as well as U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, who chatted for a few minutes with Nicklaus shortly after the golf icon arrived.
“I met him a few months ago when we worked on a children’s program in Miami,” said Bilirakis, a Republican from Palm Harbor. “He’s an amazing man and it’s great to see him here today at this wonderful event for Chi Chi’s Foundation.”
The ceremony, emceed by former Oldsmar mayor Doug Bevis, was also attended by several past and present academy students. Tom James, the grandson of Chi Chi Youth Foundation co-founder Robert James of Raymond James fame, noted, “This is a great educational institution that’s done a world of good for the youths of our community for many years.”
When the Golden Bear took the mic he explained how he got involved with the foundation, and he also shared a special moment with a former student.
“Chi Chi asked me to get involved 40 years ago, so we raised some money, and it’s pretty special to see the education the kids are getting today,” Nicklaus said, adding he and his wife, Barbara, have done a lot of work with kids in Ohio and Florida. “It’s all about working together and it’s all about the kids. That’s what we do.”
At that moment, Nicklaus looked at a man sitting in the front row and said, “By the way, Brian? You still got that $5?” He broke out in a big grin when the man produced the bill.
It was revealed that now-39-year-old Brian McGibbon was a 5- or 6-year-old Chi Chi’s Academy student in 1986 when they took a field trip to Miami to watch Nicklaus play in an event.
According to the legend, Nicklaus was having a rough time on the putting green so Chi Chi asked if McGibbon could give him a lesson. “I was so young I didn’t know any better,” McGibbon, a New Port Richey resident, later recalled. “So I got up there and gave him a few pointers and when he asked what he owed me, I said, ‘Five dollars!’”
Nicklaus then took a five out of his wallet, inscribed “Brian, for my lesson update. Jack Nicklaus” with a smiley face on it and gave it to the awestruck red-headed kid. Nicklaus would go on to win the Masters for his 18th and final major a few months later, and his recollection of the moment more than three decades later nearly drove McGibbon to tears.
“I didn’t know if I wanted to cry or jump for joy,” he said. “It’s absolutely mind-boggling for someone of that stature to remember that small moment. For him to remember it is amazing and it shows the type of person he is.”
McGibbon admitted he had a rough childhood and was “headed down the wrong path” before coming to Chi Chi’s.
Now he’s a managing partner at Chili’s with a wife and two kids, and he said he owes it all to the academy.
“Chi Chi is a wonderful person and I wouldn’t be here without him,” McGibbon said. “I definitely would not be the person I am today without the Chi Chi Rodriguez Foundation.”
After unveiling a portrait of the entire Nicklaus family, chatting with students and posing for photos, Barbara and Jack and Chi Chi and his wife, Iwalani, moved to the outdoor pavilion near the first tee.
There, the quartet stood in cement and signed the blocks bearing their footprints to be placed with others in an outdoor patio nearby.
Before exiting the building that bears his name, Nicklaus said, “Thanks for inviting us back for the 40th. We’ll be back for the 80th, right? Well, at least the 50th!”
After the ceremony, Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation chief executive Cary Stiff thanked all in attendance before stating the “day was magical, a moment where the stars aligned after so many years so this group of incredible people could meet again and celebrate these memories. The tears flowed, and the emotion was unmistakable. Certainly a moment that won’t come again.